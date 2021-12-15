Test suspension blinds UK to micron wave scale





The lack of Covid tests has blinded the government to the scale of the micron wave as it tries to calculate whether additional restrictions are needed, the Independent said.

A senior source across Whitehall said the cuts to PCR testing and supply of rapid side-flow devices will leave decision makers lacking critical data after the daily testing policy for COVID-19 contacts was announced.

It’s still unclear how widespread the new strain has spread across the UK after the UK Health Security Agency estimates that 200,000 people have been infected, amid warnings that Omicron will significantly increase hospital admissions and cause up to 1 million infections by the end of the month. Monday.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon emphasized that she is not introducing legal rules at this stage, but has asked the Scots to limit socializing to three households before and after Christmas to prevent the spread of the mutant. The UK government has denied that it is preparing to take new measures, but Whitehall officials told The Independent that there is a general feeling that the restrictions will make the situation worse.

The paper reported Tuesday night that a possible contingency plan was being studied within the government. He said Boris Johnson was against the policy, but said the return of a “bubble” system was among the restrictions under consideration.

Social distancing and wearing masks in all hospitality settings could also be among the measures considered before Christmas, the newspaper said.

At a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Professor Chris Whitty said it was too early to tell ministers just how severe the omicron mutation was, but he could expect hospitalizations to rise significantly as cases rise.

Earlier this week, UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, Dr Susan Hopkins, told a parliamentary selection committee that the number of omicron infections could reach 1 million per day by the end of this month, adding that the growth of variants is accelerating rather than slowing. She also told the Science and Technology Committee that some level of restrictions will be needed by February.

This clear message came with nearly 60,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK.

Efforts to ascertain the true scale of the infection were exacerbated by complication testing, the source said during the second day of the run, people were unable to order side-flow devices, and some countries were hit by a lack of PCR testing. It is more accurate for detecting corona.

A senior government source said that ministers want more data, but have limits, which have been pushed further by supply disruptions.

A total of 409,602 PCR tests were performed on Monday.

The shutdown of the online supply of lateral flow tests means that many people who are likely to need PCR tests may not have been induced to get tested, a senior government source said.

Getting the right people to undergo PCR testing is critical to building the most accurate picture of the rate of spread of omicron variants, they said, adding that officials were blinded at the moment. The data from the PCR test is also important for figuring out what restrictions are needed, he added.

There is an obvious risk of [the government] flying blinds. It’s incredibly difficult to get a clear picture here due to the sheer rate of infection and the ability to not test at the same rate as demand.

A member of Sage’s subcommittee, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), also agreed, adding: LFD cannot tell the difference between variants. [But] I’m more concerned about the PCR reach capacity. There was always the possibility of reaching capacity, [its] It’s sad that it came out with a new variant.

Data collection issues could have a cascading effect on determining when hospitalizations will start to rise, government sources added. Gathering data to pinpoint the pinnacle of the NHS collapse may take longer than we can wait, so there are also rates to consider.

A member of SPI-M said that the infection rate in the community is over 50% higher, and depending on what you think about the use of lateral flow testing, a triple could make sense.

A total of 409,602 PCR tests were performed on Monday, with a capacity of 830,552. If the UK hits 1 million daily infections by the end of this month, it’s unlikely that the national testing system will detect them all.

“Omicron is a serious sprinter,” said Professor Irene Petersen, epidemiologist at University College London. It is questionable whether it will be possible to accurately estimate the prevalence of the community in the future.

UKHSA’s Director of Data, Analytics and Surveillance, Professor Steven Riley, warned that the UK’s very high level of infection is time-limited, but it’s difficult to predict how quickly it will actually peak.

If exponential growth lasts much longer than we expect, a different process will begin and we don’t necessarily expect it to become a very rapid epidemic, he said.

