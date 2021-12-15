Covid death toll in US surpasses 800,000 as Omicron variant makes inroads – deadline





A day after the United States recorded its 5 millionth case of Covid-19, the number of virus-related deaths from Johns Hopkins University in the country exceeded 800,000. That’s more than the population of Seattle , Detroit or Denver, according to census data.

On October 1 of this year, the nation crossed the threshold of 700,000 deaths. This means America has seen 100,000 Covid-related deaths in the past two and a half months. The more virulent Delta variant is responsible for almost all of these deaths.

The news comes as the more transmissible Omicron variant increases its presence around the world. It has so far been identified in 77 countries and 33 states, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walinsky today.

The variant now accounts for about 3% of genomically tested samples across the country, Walinsky said. That number rises to 13% in New York and New Jersey, according to new data from the CDC today. The first case in the United States was attributed to a patient who developed symptoms on November 15 of this year.

In Britain, officials have warned of a “tidal wave” of infections associated with the variant, the number of which has doubled every two days, they say. The first cases in the UK were identified on November 27, although they may have been there earlier. As of Monday, there were 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron. The situation is worse in London.

“While Omicron accounts for over 20% of cases in England, we have already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the capital in the next 48 hours, ”Health Secretary Sajid said. Javid told Parliament on Monday.

While experts like Walinsky say Omicron is more transmissible, it also appears to be less virulent.

A study by Discovery Health in South Africa found that the risk of hospital admission for adults diagnosed with Omicron was 29% lower than it was during that country’s first wave of the virus in 2020.

The study also found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were 70% effective against hospitalizations due to Omicron, but only 30% effective in preventing infection. Children were 20% more likely to be admitted to hospital when infected with Omicron compared to other variants, according to research.

This has left researchers and others warning of an increase in cases. “A big wave is coming,” an official in the Biden administration told Axios. “” It will be quick. It won’t be as bad, but unfortunately there will be a lot of hospitalizations. “

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today warned against the “rejection” of Omicron.

“Even if Omicron causes less severe disease, the large number of cases could again overwhelm unprepared health systems,” he said.

“Health workers are exhausted,” Dr Michael Ryan of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said today. “Many countries have lost up to 20% of their health workers. Health systems are weaker than they were a year ago. You can get up after the first punch, but it’s very difficult to get up after the second and third. And that’s the difficulty. We rely on health workers and a health system that have been weakened by this response.

Ryan then urged countries to make plans for Omicron.

“We have a bit of time to better prepare ourselves and make sure our systems are able to cope. “

