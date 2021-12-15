How did the UK reach 200,000 micron infections in one day?





Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that around 200,000 people in the UK were infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain.

As current estimates suggest, if omicron infections continue to double every 2.5 days, there will be a million infections this Sunday alone.

Why are the estimates of Omicron infection so much higher than confirmed cases?

When the UK Health Security Agency estimated on Monday that there were about 200,000 new omicron infections, there were 59,610 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which about 37,000 are estimated to be omicrons. The daily number was the fifth highest recorded during the pandemic.

However, the figure of 200,000 based on UKHSA modeling may be an underestimate, according to health authorities. “It is torn like a rocket. . . said Carl Pearson, Research Fellow in Mathematical Modeling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

However, infections and cases are separate metrics. Chris Jarvis, assistant professor of biostatistics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the vast majority of infections are asymptomatic and can mostly be missed with testing.

“Even if one in 200,000 people tested all of them, they wouldn’t. They won’t arrive at our case data until the weekend at the latest,” he said because of the delay in reporting.

Professor Stephen Reilly, UKHSA’s head of data and analysis, said that as infection rates further increase, the test dose could affect the number of infections collected in case data.

“The actual maximum number of cases will revolve around the maximum test capacity,” he told MPs at the Science and Technology Selection Committee on Tuesday. The week ending December 13th averaged just over 800,000 PCR tests per day.

What ages and regions are leading the way for omicron infections?

Cases are currently the fastest growing in London. In London, it more than doubled in the past week and is now increasing by more than 10% per day, effectively doubling every six days.

Next is eastern England, where the daily increase in the number of confirmed cases is 8%, which is doubling every 9 days.

Both regions have the highest prevalence of Omicron in the UK, and this total number of cases is expected to rise as the variant accounts for more cases in the future.

The increase in the number of cases within London is being driven by young adults. Cases between the ages of 20-34 are increasing by 15% every day, and the number is doubling within five days.

“London is a lot younger and has a higher mix ratio, and travel from South Africa will probably come through London, so the income came first,” said Jarvis.

Will the rapidly increasing omicron infection put pressure on hospitals?

Preliminary studies from South Africa show that Omicron cases are less likely to be hospitalized than previous waves of Covid-19. A report from Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health provider, found that since November 15, the risk of hospital admissions for Covid-positive adults is 29% lower than during the first wave of the outbreak.

However, even a small fraction of hospitalizations can still put enormous pressure on the NHS once infections reach expected numbers.

UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, Susan Hopkins, told MP on Tuesday that “one million infections a day would have a significant impact on health care, even for a small fraction of individuals requiring hospitalization.”

The latest model released by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimates that daily admissions in the UK will peak at around 2,000 in mid-January, slightly lower than last winter’s peak. It is over number.

The UK government is working to ensure high vaccine boosters to contain the infection rate and has pledged to provide a third dose to all eligible adults in the UK by the end of the year.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s rules requiring a 15-minute observation period after administration of the mRNA covid vaccine on Tuesday said “to help the NHS get more jabs into the arms faster to provide critical protection to people this winter.” ” Temporarily suspended. Javid told lawmakers on Tuesday.

suggestion

However, Christina Pagel, professor of operations research at University College London, cautions that while “it can make a big difference”, “boosters alone cannot catch up and tame the rapidly increasing number of infections.” in” and 11.5 million adults are “not yet eligible”.

“Oh microns are doubling every two days and there is no doubt that we will see a lot of new infections in the next four weeks, even if it slows down in the next few weeks,” she said.

Professor Thomas House, a mathematical epidemiologist at the University of Manchester and member of the SPI-M modeling group, said it would “not be at all surprising” if daily hospitalizations reach levels comparable to primary and secondary epidemics in the UK. “For the average person, the individual risk is low,” he said. “The problem is that it will have these social impacts because there will be a lot of people doing it at once.”

How high will the number of infected people go up?

Hopkins said that after she and her colleagues monitored the Omicron variant for three weeks, the growth rate “appeared to be decreasing rather than increasing.”

However, experts emphasize that this growth rate will eventually slow down. “You have to slow down eventually,” said Jarvis. He explained that the decline in growth will “depend on what limits we put in place, how many people are infected, how many people have been vaccinated, and if behavior has changed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged a “huge surge” is coming, but Downing Street argues that the government’s current measures, including telecommuting, mandatory masks and accelerated booster programs, will be sufficient to contain the spread of oh-microns. .

Video: How Covid-19 Transformed Hospital Care

