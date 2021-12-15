US Congress approves raising debt ceiling to $ 31.4 trillion





The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, United States, on December 6, 2021. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz / Files

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress on Tuesday approved increasing the federal government’s debt limit from $ 2.5 trillion, to about $ 31.4 trillion, sending the bill to the President Joe Biden to sign and avoid an unprecedented default.

The move follows a months-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, the latter seeking to force Biden’s party to raise the debt limit on its own from the current level of $ 28.9 trillion, generating fodder for attack ads during the 2022 congressional elections.

A deal last week between Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, set the stage for Tuesday’s vote, bypassing normal Senate rules requiring that at least 60 of the 100 members of the Senate the chamber agree to advance most of the laws. The Senate passed the bill earlier Tuesday in a partisan 50-49 vote.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the bill in a 221-209 vote.

Schumer said the increase would cover government needs until 2023, until the November 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Congress to raise the debt ceiling before Wednesday.

Under the unusual deal worked out by Schumer and McConnell, and approved by both houses last week, legislation raising the debt ceiling could be passed this time in the Senate by a simple majority, which meant that the Democrats could do it themselves.

In the House, Republican Representative Jodey Arrington told the House Rules Committee he was disappointed McConnell had agreed to the deal. The country’s debt level was at its highest since World War II and “we are not at war,” Arrington said.

Committee Chairman, Democrat Jim McGovern, replied, “I normally don’t have a lot of good things to say about Mitch McConnell, but I think he understands that… not to allow this to move forward would be ruinous for the sake of it. our economy. ”The committee then voted 9-4 to move the legislation to the House floor.

The increase is needed in part to cover debt incurred during Republican President Donald Trump’s presidency, when debt rose by about $ 7.85 trillion, in part thanks to sweeping tax cuts and spending to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans, who oppose increasing debt ceiling and control half of 100 Senate seats, tried to tie vote to Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” bill to strengthen the social safety net and fight climate change.

“All Senate Democrats are going to vote along party lines to raise our country’s debt limit by trillions of dollars,” McConnell said in a speech before the vote. “If they run into another frenzy of taxation and reckless spending, this massive increase in debt will be just the beginning.”

But Schumer was optimistic, saying: “This is about paying off the debt accumulated by both sides, so I’m glad Republicans and Democrats came together to facilitate a process that settled the debt ceiling. “

The fight against the debt ceiling and another self-created crisis, passing a bill to continue funding the government until February, occupied much of Congress’ time this month, and members of both chambers are now eager to start a long vacation.

It is not yet clear whether Congress Democrats will be able to meet Schumer’s other goal, passing Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion bill to strengthen the social safety net and fight change. climate by Christmas. Deep disagreements within the party over the size and scope of the package stalled this effort.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/us-congress-vote-debt-limit-hike-averting-default-risk-2021-12-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos