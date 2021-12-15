US to add more Chinese companies to investments, export blacklists – FT





Dec. 15 (Reuters) – Shares of Chinese healthcare and tech companies fell on Wednesday after a report the United States would add more Chinese companies, including the largest maker of commercial drones and biotech companies , to investment and export blacklists this week.

Citing two sources with knowledge of the plans, the Financial Times said the United States would add eight Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI Technology Co Ltd, to an investment blacklist on Thursday.

The US Department of Commerce is also expected to place more than two dozen Chinese companies, including some involved in biotechnology, on an “entity list” restricting exports to them by US companies, the newspaper quoted the sources as saying.

The report accelerated the sell-off of Chinese healthcare equities in afternoon trading, pushing a continental index following sector (.CSI300HC) down 3.2% against a 0.87% drop in the. larger index.

The impact was even more pronounced in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Healthcare Index (.HSHCI) was down 7.6% at the end of the afternoon.

Healthcare companies were already under pressure on Wednesday after Chinese biotech firm BeiGene Ltd plunged in its Shanghai debut over fears that some Chinese companies might be ordered to pull out of the US stock market. Read more

The Financial Times said the US Treasury Department would put eight companies, including DJI, on its blacklist of “Chinese Military-Industrial Complex” because of their alleged involvement in monitoring the Uyghur Muslim minority.

US investors are not allowed to take stakes in the companies on the list, which now includes around 60 companies.

A DJI spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but pointed to Reuters’ statement when the US Department of Commerce put it on the “entity list” a year ago for the same reasons. This step prohibited him from buying or using American technologies or components.

At the time, DJI said it had done nothing to justify the decision and would continue to sell products in the United States, where it has built up a large market.

The US Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In Beijing, responding to questions about the FT report, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that China was opposed to the US “cut” of its companies and that ‘she would pay particular attention to the development of the situation.

The new additions come just days after artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group was added to the Treasury list, forcing it to postpone its initial public offering (IPO) of $ 767 million in Hong Kong.

SenseTime said the charges against him were baseless.

UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in the region. from Xinjiang, in the far west of China.

Some foreign lawmakers and parliaments have called the treatment of Uyghurs genocide, citing evidence of forced sterilizations and deaths inside the camps. China denies this, saying the Uyghur population growth exceeds the national average.

Other companies to add to the list, the FT said, are image recognition software company Megvii, supercomputer maker Dawning Information Industry, facial recognition specialist CloudWalk Technology, cybersecurity group Xiamen Meiya. Pico, artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology, and Leon cloud companies. NetPosa technology and technologies.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru, additional reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen, Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez

