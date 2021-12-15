UK inflation hits 10-year high





Inflation in the UK hit 5.1% in November, reaching its highest level in a decade and far exceeding expectations.

This surpassed economists forecast that consumer price inflation would rise to 4.8% last month from 4.2% in October, well above the Bank of England’s (BoE) forecast of 4.5%.

The BoE did not expect inflation to exceed 5% until next spring. Currently, this ratio is more than 2.5 times the 2% inflation target, which should always be achieved.

Inflation figures, along with strong labor market data released on Tuesday, would have been enough to trigger a rate hike at the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday. However, the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain has increased uncertainty in the UK economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) told the BoE on Tuesday that it should raise rates to prevent inflation from taking root, not to get bogged down by “reaction bias.”

While the UK Bureau of Statistics said gasoline and used car prices were the main drivers of inflation, it said there was an upward contribution to inflation across almost all goods and services, putting wide-ranging price pressure on the economy as a whole.

“Various inflationary factors contributed to another sharp rise in inflation, which is now at its highest level in over a decade,” said Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist.

“The fuel prices have risen noticeably and the average gasoline price is higher than before,” he said. The rising cost of clothing, food, used car prices and tobacco tariff hikes have all helped boost inflation this month after falling this time last year.”

Capital Economics’ British economist Paul Dales said there was evidence of “continuous price pressure” in data where core inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose to 4% in November from 3.4% in October. , double the central bank’s target.

“The BoE will still be able to ignore inflation surges. . . for the time being,” he said.

Inflation is expected to remain close to 5% through April, when the next rise in the energy price ceiling will lead to another leap forward. On Tuesday, the IMF expected rates to peak at 5.5%, but economists were surprised almost every month with inflation rising faster than expected this year.

British economist Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said interest rates in November were “uncomfortably high” for the BoE and “up to around 6% in April” before falling this year when inflation rates deviate from annual comparisons. It will soar,” he said. .

He still expects the BoE to do nothing this week “because Omicron needs a little more patience”.

One of the reasons for the high inflation in the commodities sector is that costs rose very sharply in November as manufacturing input prices rose 14.3% per annum, according to ONS. This has resulted in prices charged by UK manufacturers up 9.1% compared to the same month last year.

The unreliable RPI indicator of inflation, which still underpins index-linked Treasuries, surged at an annualized rate of 7.1% in November, the highest since March 1991, 30 years ago.

