US Marshals surround Durham house in search of fugitive who had not lived there for years :: WRAL.com





Durham, North Carolina – A couple in Durham were alarmed on Monday when their home security cameras showed American marshals approaching their front door with a plastic shield and drawn guns.

Authorities told Cleo Bell and her husband that the marshals were looking for a murder suspect, but Bell said on Tuesday his family had lived in the house for more than three years.

“It’s very scary because we have a 2 year old daughter. If we had been home the situation could have been very different,” Bell said, noting that she had left home with her daughter about a year. half an hour before the arrival of the marshals. 7:50 a.m.

Doorbell camera video shows a quick glimpse of the marshals entering the porch before one covers the camera. They then struck twice, identifying themselves as law enforcement on the second try.

The marshals can be seen in a video from another security camera walking around the house and looking out the windows. One of them had an assault rifle handy.

“You can see in that window right there, it’s dark no TV, no light,” one of the marshals said to the others.

Bell said her husband saw the videos later that day while at work and informed her.

“We were afraid to go home. We didn’t know, would they still be there? ” she said. “We didn’t know what was going on. We knew we hadn’t done anything.”

The couple called the County Durham Sheriff’s Office and the Durham Police Department to find out what was going on and eventually learned of the search for the fugitive.

“We feel very violated. I feel like there should be more resources available for such a large organization where they could have done their research,” Bell said.

The previous owner of the house rented it, she said, but she and her husband bought it in 2018.

The US Marshals Service did not respond to WRAL News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

Bell said she was grateful no one was home when the commissioners arrived.

“Just with the story of the events that happened in America with the African American community, who knows what would have happened? ” she said. ” Who knows ? Could I have matched the description? Who knows what would have happened? “

She said she was concerned this could happen to other owners and hopes the agency will be more careful in the future to make sure they don’t knock on the wrong door when looking for a fugitive.

“I’m still on edge. I’ll probably be on edge for a few weeks, to be honest,” she said.

More on this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/us-marshals-surround-durham-home-looking-for-fugitive-who-hadn-t-lived-there-in-years/20035210/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos