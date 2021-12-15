UK Parliament could be convened to vote on further Covid containment, Minister, | health policy





Cabinet Secretary Grant Shoppes said further measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would convene the House of Representatives for a vote.

After unrest among supporters of plans for a vaccine certificate rose up on Tuesday by 99 Conservative MPs, Shapps told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that he believes taking precautions now will be enough to put Omicron under control. said.

But he said: if further action is needed, of course the house will be reclaimed and such action will be applied to the house. But I don’t think it’s necessary this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s largest uprising on Tuesday night meant that new legislation would only need the support of Labor lawmakers, leaving many questioning whether the prime minister would be willing to lead to similar or even defeat. has filed. movement.

Shapps suggested he understands the motives of lawmakers who voted against the government plan. He said no one wants to restrict freedom and lawmakers think very carefully about these issues before they vote. I didn’t become a member of parliament or go into government to do that. We generally know that the early measures of the coronavirus eliminate the greater pain later.

A series of revelations about the party at Downing Street and Conservative headquarters last year came as Johnson becomes increasingly uneasy among Conservative supporters and faces the possibility of losing an election on Thursday in the previously safe North Shropshire. There were also concerns that it might have reduced his approval ratings. Authority when imposing new restrictions.

But Shapps insisted that the public and his party still trusted Johnson. He said: Regarding the prime minister and his leadership over the coronavirus, he went out on Sunday night and asked people to get boosters now. jab. There we see authority.

It was a shame that the Conservative Party Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) was asked about the most recent harmful disclosure of last year’s Christmas party at a raucous event attended by then mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey Shapps.

At this time last year, my father was in the hospital and we couldn’t see him, we didn’t know if we’d ever see him again, haven’t been able to visit him for four months, and he was very careful to follow all the rules, he told BBC Breakfast. I think everyone should do the same.

Shapps acknowledged, but added, that the CCHQ photos included four party employees who had joined the Bailey campaign. As far as I understand it was a candidate for mayor, not a Conservative party. He said four employees had already been disciplined.

When asked about the long queues for the booster jab and the lack of side-flow testing, Shapps said logistics was the main issue rather than supply. Apparently, the prime minister sparked a spike when he talked about asking people to test. The supply is plentiful, but the real problem is bringing more Royal Mail and Amazon delivery slots into people’s homes, he said.

Shapps suggested that things would improve in the next few days. And he said people have to pass a test stockpiled at home to follow the advice to test before mixing with others.

Earlier on Tuesday night, one of the rebels, former lawmaker and former minister Damien Greene, said: Certain proposals for a combination of vaccine passports and lateral flow tests will actually make everyone safer.

He said his vote was not a vote of no confidence in the prime minister during the national emergency. That may be the case for some people. What I want to see is clearly the government dealing with the epidemic as it has been.

He said additional restrictions should also be voted on in the House of Representatives. If some of the more tacit warnings are true, we could face more restrictions, but I’d like to know that it will be effective and in fact has definitely been approved by Congress.

