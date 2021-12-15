A hammer blow on the Prime Minister’s powers





Meanwhile, NHS Test and Trace told pharmacies it could not provide additional rapid Covid tests yesterday, even though the city had been exhausted by lunchtime yesterday.

The Telegraph may disclose at an emergency meeting that officials argued that it was “logistically impossible” to increase supplies to pharmacies.

Health Minister Sajid Javid advises that friends and family plan to undergo lateral flow screening in advance to prevent catching or spreading the Omicron strain. Read about the emergence of new symptoms.

In other developments:

Businesses warn of Christmas closures caused by stealth

It’s a nightmare before Christmas. The grim deadline for the company passed almost imperceptibly. According to the guidelines, anyone who later tests positive for coronavirus after showing symptoms should be quarantined for 10 days. That period from this morning now violates Christmas Day. This means that those who are forced to quarantine lose their remaining opportunities to buy gifts on the street or visit pubs. As Matt Oliver reports, retail, hospitality and leisure businesses remain open, but have sparked warnings about “closing by cover”, which is powerless because “chaotic” and sometimes contradictory official policies undermine consumer confidence.

Internal situation ‘free’ to shape UK crisis response

Gathering real-time data has traditionally been difficult when major crises occur and prime ministers form top teams. As with laptops and phones, technology tends to be left outside the room as a security precaution. That all changed with the creation of the National Situation Center, where up-to-date data could be transmitted to the highest level conferences dealing with emergencies. Deputy Political Editor Lucy Fisher was the first reporter to see the 9-meter-long White House-style facility nicknamed “Sitsen” in the heart of Whitehall’s cabinet. Read her report and see photos of the inside.

daily dose of mat

Check out Matt’s latest cartoon looking at the dilemma families face this party season.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Social Services Missed ‘Brilliantly Obvious’ Signs | The failure to shut down left the infant at the hands of a “barbaric” murderer in a “seriously disturbing” case, forcing the parliamentary leader to “hang his head in shame”. Crime correspondent Martin Evans has full background on how the role of the social services department came under investigation again after the death of Star Hobson, a 16-month-old girl from West Yorkshire.

Worldwide: Fear of ‘Doomsday Glacier’

A British-sized Antarctic glacier could “shatter like a windshield” in the next 5 to 10 years, which could raise global sea levels significantly. Thwaites Glacier, in western Antarctica, at 80 miles wide, is at risk of breaking down the largest part of the planet, releasing hundreds of billions of tons of ice into the sea. According to Jamie Johnson, sea levels are expected to rise by more than two feet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/12/15/wednesday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos