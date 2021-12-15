A terrible tragedy: United States surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, highest in the world | US News





The death toll in the United States from Covid-19 has surpassed 800,000, a once unimaginable figure considered doubly tragic given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after vaccines were made available last spring.

The figure represents the highest toll of any country in the world, and is possibly even higher.

The United States makes up about 4% of the world’s population, but about 15% of the 5.3 million known deaths from the coronavirus since the epidemic began in China two years ago.

This grim milestone comes as the world braces for an increase in cases of the new Omicron variant, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning it is spreading at an unprecedented rate.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Tuesday that the variant has been detected in 77 countries and is likely to be present in most countries around the world.

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations, which worries scientists. The new variant poses a new threat as it gains a foothold in the United States, although experts do not yet know how dangerous it is.

The United States’ Covid death toll, compiled and released by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday, is roughly equal to the population of Atlanta and St Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland combined. That’s roughly equivalent to the number of Americans who die each year from heart disease or stroke.

A closely watched University of Washington forecast model predicts a total of more than 880,000 reported deaths in the United States as of March 1.

The fatal milestone comes as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in the United States, a spike driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which arrived in the first half of 2021 and now accounts for nearly all infections.

Health experts lament that many deaths in the United States are particularly heartbreaking because widely available and effective vaccines have made them preventable.

About 200 million Americans are fully immunized, or just over 60% of the population. This is well below what scientists say is necessary to control the virus.

Almost all of the people who die are now dying from preventable deaths, said Dr Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. And that’s because they’re not immune.

When the vaccine was first launched, the country’s death toll stood at around 300,000. It reached 600,000 in mid-June and 700,000 on October 1.

Beyrer recalled that in March or April 2020, one of the worst scenarios predicted more than 240,000 American deaths.

And I saw that number, and I thought it was unbelievable 240,000 American deaths? he said.

And had now passed three times that number. He added: And I think it’s fair to say that we still weren’t out of the woods.

