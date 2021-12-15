Behind the British Government’s False Flag Freedom of Expression Campaign | education





Draw two recent scenes from a British university. In one, university staff huddle in the cold at picket lines where they strike for the second year in a row to protest the continued worsening of working conditions. In the second scene, students walk out of a college Christmas dinner where they are being ridiculed by a vulgar tabloid columnist. Their principal and his wife call them pathetic, inappropriate, and stupid.

Who can trust the British government’s support in this scenario? Hint: I am not a student who pays to attend a festive meal, nor a student who does not listen to misogynistic and anti-transgender rants. Also, the already modest pensions could be cut by up to 40%, and a growing number of employees with precarious and even low-paying zero-hour contracts could become university employees.

Instead of addressing a very real crisis in the education and learning environment that threatens to seriously undermine UK universities, Secretary Boris Johnson has focused his energy on creating a campus press freedom crisis. Deliberately excluding higher education from COVID-19 support, they sent a pandemic in making nonsensical claims and legislation against a campus cancellation culture to precisely protect the kind of hate speech that Durham University students exercised their right not to hear. The point is not to respect freedom of thought, but to impose unbelief on young people.

The Higher Education Freedom of Expression Act, which is currently going through Congress, works to prevent invitations from being revoked if they are found to be distrusting or spreading hateful ideas. The bill targeted a no-platforming tactic adopted by the National Union of Students in 1974, allowing fascist organizations such as the National Front to use universities to disseminate their views. prevent it.

Despite the media and political hype, there have been very few cases in which platforms have actually been rejected in recent years. In 2018, the National Assembly’s Joint Commission on Human Rights Investigation found that there was no full-scale censorship at the university. The Institute for Higher Education Policy (HEPI), an independent think tank, noted that the 2021 government white paper ignored a lack of evidence, arguing that it was problematic in an important analysis of free speech and academic freedom in higher education published before the bill. It is based on a small number of anecdotes, media reports and unspecified concerns.

Is this bogus crisis a classic dead-cat distraction to draw attention from a more substantial attack on the higher education sector that is seriously underfunded by Brexit’s damage? After portraying the higher education sector as narrow and partisan, it is clearly easier to wipe out the higher education sector.

University Chancellor Michelle Donelan was outraged over a sexually critical professor leaving Sussex University of his own will, while student protests resulted in dozens of staff layoffs at Goldsmiths University and the removal of entire humanities courses. It’s a real cancellation on a scale that deserves our attention.

Seriously concerned, but this is only part of the story. It is here that political rights are at stake because it is the opposite of freedom of expression. As stringent laws effectively criminalize political protests, the goal of the fake crisis is to encourage regressive and distrustful ideologies such as racial science and climate rejection in universities, one of the few remaining areas where knowledge is valuable. Thus, appreciation for truth, critical thinking, and facts is seen as brainwashing of students by the left.

With the rise of fake news as a vehicle for the rise of right-wing populism, the moral panic surrounding freedom of speech aims to justify academically unsound or repugnant beliefs. Rejecting misconceptions is an academic duty, not a cancellation of culture, as universities have a legal obligation to uphold academic standards along with academic freedom.

To be clear, the very people on campus who loudly denounce latents are very good at canceling threatening ideas themselves. At the end of 2020, the Ministry of Education (DfE) issued guidelines taking an anti-capitalist and extremist stance that should not be included in English school textbooks.

In October 2020, Equality Minister Kemi Badenok declared that the government clearly opposes the critical racial theory of education. Critical race theory limits discussion of race in schools and colleges because it is simply an academic framework for talking about race.

Last year, then Education Minister Gavin Williamson warned British universities that they would face sanctions if they did not fully adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Coalition’s anti-Semitic definition, despite widespread concerns. Our university has fully adopted the IHRA document, and some scholars have warned that some of the examples it provides will blend anti-Semitism and silence those who work with criticism of the Israeli state’s policies, constitutional doctrines and laws. Or talk about Israel and Palestine.

While universities say they will be fined if they find this zealous and proposed freedom of expression advocate not vigorously defending freedom of expression, such restrictions do not appear to apply to the government itself. A leaked memo immediately after the Interior Department abruptly canceled an appointment to speak on colonialism and anti-colonialism for this year’s Black History Month warned officials to investigate their views and not invite speakers who oppose key government policies. Right-wing website Guido Fawkes claimed my invitation was a win.

The sharpest end of government revocation is reserved for those who critically evaluate the British Empire’s past. Attempts to undo the silence and amnesia surrounding empire and slavery, or to question the mindless beautification of the City Hall Fighter, Awakens Worthy to Use the Nickname of Community Minister Robert Jenricks , often encounter the furious accusations of violent mobs.

The National Trust, a cultural heritage organization, is also under attack. The colonial countryside project, which tried to humbly illuminate some colonial and slave relations to the property it managed, faced political outrage from the Conservatives. In particular, the red rags are the Winston Churchill family residence, Chartwell, in which little state secrets are mentioned of his imperial contacts.

After the tabloid attack, scholars investigating the project suffered from swearing and intimidation. Culture Minister Oliver Dowden condemned making wartime leaders the subject of criticism and debate. With fewer warnings about heritage groups that will face fund cuts if they do not act in accordance with government policy, museum staff have become concerned about political interference in the sector.

Britain’s right-wing cancellation culture is most ruthlessly repressive when it comes to references to Winston Churchill who don’t glorify him unconditionally. I also have personal experience with this. At Churchill College Cambridge, Churchill’s national memorial, he helped prepare a series of speeches examining the relationship between empire and race.

After the second event, the planned series was halted at the university following fierce and baseless accusations of discussions by Policy Exchange, a think tank co-founded by Secretary Michael Gove. Correctly described as a partisan think tank with a clear political agenda that reflects the government’s policies, Policy Exchange publicly rejoiced HEPI.

The Policy Exchange case raises the question of the extent to which the fictional freedom of expression crisis is influenced by America’s far-right forces and their culture war agenda. According to a fair at Open Democracy last year, the free speech white paper not only freely quoted the Policy Exchange (including false claims), but also classified it as a hate group. The organization has spent 410,000 ($542,000) in lobbying in the UK since 2017 and has also been involved in campus disputes.

The Byline Times also published a report that raises very serious questions about the existence of strong and conservative American billionaires on British university campuses who can fund an anti-equality agenda that includes rebuilding racist doctrine and gender hierarchy. announced. With a history of supporting far-right causes in the United States, the group also appears to be influencing the UK government’s higher education policy, which now shows a clear anti-diversity trend.

UK universities are currently nurturing a generation that isn’t conservative, so they’re fiddling with the snow. Given that they are being targeted, it’s no surprise that professors are enemies in the dictum of former US President Richard Nixon of the Conservative Party. Behind the rigged culture wars and free speech campaigns of false flags, there is now a real battle for critical thinking, strong academics, and defending the right of wealth and power to challenge the good we all have to condone.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial positions of Al Jazeeras.

