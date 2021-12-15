US to blacklist eight more Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI





The Biden administration will place eight Chinese companies, including DJI, the world’s largest maker of commercial drones, on an investment blacklist for their alleged involvement in monitoring the Uyghur Muslim minority.

The US Treasury will put DJI and other groups on its blacklist of “Chinese military-industrial complex companies” on Thursday, according to two people briefed on the move. American investors are prohibited from taking financial stakes in the 60 Chinese groups already on the blacklist.

The move marks US President Joe Biden’s latest effort to punish China for its crackdown on Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

This week, SenseTime, the facial recognition software company, postponed its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong after the Financial Times reported that the United States was on the verge of blacklisting the company.

Other Chinese companies that will be blacklisted on Thursday include Megvii, SenseTime’s main rival which last year halted plans to list in Hong Kong after it was listed on a separate U.S. blacklist, and Dawning Information Industry, a supercomputer manufacturer that operates cloud computing services in Xinjiang.

Also added are CloudWalk Technology, a facial recognition software company, Xiamen Meiya Pico, a cybersecurity group that works with law enforcement, Yitu Technology, an artificial intelligence company, Leon Technology, a cloud computing company , and NetPosa Technologies, a producer of cloud-based surveillance systems.

DJI and Megvii are not publicly traded, but Dawning Information, also known as Sugon, is listed in Shanghai, and Leon, NetPosa, and Meiya Pico trade in Shenzhen.

The eight companies are already on the Commerce Department’s “entity list,” which prohibits US companies from exporting technology or products from America to Chinese groups without obtaining a government license.

The White House made no comment and the Treasury did not respond to a request for comment.

DJI declined to comment. But last year, he said he had “done nothing to justify being on the entity list” after being added to the Commerce Department’s export blacklist at the end of its tenure. former President Donald Trump.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, “China has always opposed the US generalization of national security concepts and the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies. He added that Beijing had presented “the facts and the truth” on the issues related to Xinjiang. “China will do it. . . resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, ”Zhao said.

The commerce department is also expected to put more than two dozen Chinese companies on the entity list on Thursday, including some involved in biotechnology, according to people familiar with the ongoing action. The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.

advised

The sanctions action comes as the United States has maintained a firm stance on China’s policy in Xinjiang, where more than one million Uyghurs and other minorities have been held in detention camps . The White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics last week.

The Biden administration will also consider tightening the rules on Thursday for U.S. companies selling technology to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China’s largest chipmaker. The Trump administration put the minimum wage on the entity list a year ago, but the decision included a provision that critics said created a loophole that some companies had exploited.

Eric Sayers, head of the Indo-Pacific practice at consultancy Beacon Global Strategies, said Biden was entering the implementation phase after reviewing many of his predecessor’s technology policies.

“It will be interesting to see whether these targeted but important steps are just the start of a more aggressive White House-led approach or the minimum the inter-agency can muster so far,” Sayers said. “If it’s the first, we might see new restrictions on the minimum wage and new restrictions on outgoing investments in the coming months.”

Another example of the escalating confrontation between Washington and Beijing over Xinjiang, the United States House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday banning imports from the region unless companies do not prove that the goods were not produced by forced labor.

The House and Senate earlier reached agreement on a compromise draft of the bill, paving the way for a vote in the upper house of Congress before Senators recess for the year-end recess.

The White House welcomed the agreement on the Uyghur law on the prevention of forced labor.

Sophie Richardson, Human Rights Watch director for China, called on Biden to sign the legislation “immediately” after it is passed by Congress.

“Beijing and businesses have long relied on a global desire to put profits before human rights, even in the face of crimes against humanity,” she said. “Congress has rightly shifted the burden of proof to Xinjiang authorities and businesses. “

Jewher Ilham, an activist whose Uyghur rights activist Father Ilham Tohti has been jailed for life by China on widely criticized separatism charges, said it was “promising” that Congress had reached a deal to hold companies “accountable for their complicity in the world’s worst forced labor regime.”

Additional reporting by Maiqi Ding in Beijing

Follow Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fbcf9467-5b7e-4a81-8b40-d829fefa09ae The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos