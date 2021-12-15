Blinken Says US Still Ready To Sell UAE Fighter Jets | Military news





Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was still ready to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.

We remain ready to move forward if this is what the Emiratis are interested in doing, he said during a visit to Malaysia on Wednesday.

When asked about the terms set by the United States, he did not give specific details, but said Washington wanted to ensure that Israel retained its military advantage.

We wanted to make sure that we could do a thorough review of all the technologies that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region, he said.

His comments came a day after the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC informed the United States that it was suspending discussions on a $ 23 billion arms deal that includes the F-35 aircraft. advanced.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the embassy said the United Arab Emirates will suspend talks on the sale, while meetings at the Pentagon scheduled for later this week between the two sides on other issues go as planned. .

The United States remains the UAE’s preferred supplier for advanced defense requirements and discussions on the F-35 could be reopened in the future, the embassy said.

A UAE official also told Reuters news agency on Tuesday that technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost-benefit analysis had led to the agreement being reassessed.

The UAE embassy statement comes days after the UAE agreed to buy a record 80 Rafale fighter jets from France for $ 15.8 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, indicating that the oil-rich Gulf state has alternatives.

The administration of former US President Donald Trumps first announced the $ 23 billion arms deal with the UAE government last year. It is linked to the so-called Abrahamic Accords, which saw the United Arab Emirates as well as Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan agree to normalize their relations with Israel.

The $ 23.37 billion package contained products from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, including 50 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, up to 18 MQ-9B unmanned aerial systems, and an air-to-air munitions package. and air-to-ground.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the standoff on Tuesday, said the United States was insisting on conditions to ensure the F-35s were not vulnerable to Chinese espionage.

The multibillion-dollar deal between Washington and Abu Dhabi has also met with opposition from the US Congress.

An effort to block it failed in the Senate in December 2020, after some lawmakers, including prominent members of President Joe Bidens’ Democratic Party, feared the guns would exacerbate regional conflicts, especially in Yemen, where years of war have caused a humanitarian crisis.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspects the open cockpit of an F-35 Lightning II during the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November [File: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP]

Last April, a US State Department official said the Biden administration would go ahead with proposed sales to the UAE, despite widespread criticism from rights groups and arms control advocates. in the USA.

The official also said the administration would continue to review details and consult with Emirati officials regarding the use of the weapons.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. partnership with the United Arab Emirates was more strategic and complex than an arms sale and that Washington had pledged to work with Abu Dhabi to address the issue. their questions.

We will always insist, in terms of legal and policy requirements, on a variety of end-use requirements, Kirby said, telling reporters that these requirements for the use of US-made military equipment are universal, non-negotiable and non-specific. in the United Arab Emirates.

Kirby said meetings later this week between U.S. and Emirati officials would cover broad topics, but arms sales would likely be considered. He referred questions about specific arms sales details to the State Department.

The State Department said in a statement that the Biden administration remains committed to the proposed sales even as we continue consultations to ensure we have a clear mutual understanding of the UAE’s obligations and actions before, during and after delivery. .

A State Department official also told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Biden administration remains hopeful that we can resolve any outstanding issues.

