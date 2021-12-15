U.S. universities maintain links with Chinese schools that support China’s military build-up, report says





Dozens of US universities have links with Chinese universities conducting defense research in support of Beijing’s military build-up, including work related to the country’s nuclear weapons program, according to a new report released on Thursday. .

The partnerships are part of a larger effort by China to leverage its access to U.S. research institutes to acquire technology and knowledge that could benefit its expanding military, according to the Foundation’s think tank report. for the defense of democracies.

But the relationship is fully legal, and U.S. universities often tout their ties to sister Chinese universities as an academic strength, providing students and academics with an educational opportunity to collaborate and learn Chinese language and culture.

The think tank’s report does not provide new evidence that U.S. universities have failed to protect sensitive national security research, but it argues that policymakers and university administrators need to take a closer look at the relations with Chinese universities linked to Beijing’s military-industrial activities. complex.

The U.S. government should establish legal and regulatory safeguards to neutralize China’s ability to either gain fundamental knowledge or access more sensitive research conducted on U.S. college campuses, according to the report.

China has focused not only on classified or sensitive documents, but also on all relevant information that could enhance its military and technological might, said Craig Singleton, the author of the report.

While the U.S. government often twists into knots to determine what is classified and unclassified, the Chinese government often sees little to no distinction. Instead, Beijing is focusing on collecting and harnessing all the information it needs to fuel its defense modernization, Singleton said. This includes everything from foundational knowledge taught on U.S. college campuses to cutting-edge research, much of which is not technically classified but still has potential military applications.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States has rejected the accusation that Beijing was trying to exploit academic cooperation between American and Chinese universities.

The education exchanges and cooperation have helped improve mutual understanding and have been mutually beneficial, flawless and blameless, Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told NBC News in a statement. E-mail. We urge those affected in the United States to respect the basic facts and to stop making irresponsible remarks.

The report says there is no risk in any collaboration between American and Chinese universities, and the main problem is related to a relatively small number of Chinese institutions that conduct defense research. Of more than 3,000 Chinese universities, about 90, or less than 3%, have direct links to the country’s military and security establishment, according to the report.

The report, citing public documents, says three universities, Arizona State University, the University of Utah and Pacific Lutheran University in Washington state, have partnerships with Sichuan University, which is listed on a US government blacklist for allegedly supporting China’s nuclear weapons program.

The Commerce Department’s Entity List identifies Sichuan as an alias for a Chinese center overseeing nuclear weapons research, the China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP).

Sichuan is home to at least three defense laboratories that focus on nuclear science and technology, physics and materials science, according to the report, which cites Chinese public documents.

The University of Utah plans to end its Confucius Institute with Sichuan in June 2023, when the current contract expires, university spokesman Chris Nelson said.

But the university had no fear that the institute was a hub for espionage or propaganda, Nelson said. The institute was started by former Utah governor Jon Huntsman after completing his term as ambassador to China, Nelson added.

Other universities have links with Chinese institutions related to nuclear weapons research, according to the report.

Since 2014, the University of California at Santa Barbara has partnered with Shandong University, which works on China’s nuclear weapons program, according to the report.

A spokesperson for UC Santa Barbara said the school closed its Confucius Institute in June and had no ongoing or planned collaboration, partnership or affiliation with Shandong University.

Lutheran Universities in the Pacific and Arizona State did not respond to requests for comment.

Stanford University has an agreement with Peking University, which has close ties to the Chinese Academy of Physical Engineering, a center for nuclear weapons research. Beijing established a center with CAEP in 2017 on applied physics and recognized that the center serves China’s defense objectives, according to the report.

A Chinese defense industrial agency has acknowledged that the work of Beijing universities in nuclear physics, nuclear technology and nuclear chemical engineering supports China’s defense industry, according to the report. Peking University signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Chinese Navy in 2013.

Stanford University has defended its partnership with Peking University, which includes a campus in China.

We are vigilant in the face of US national security concerns and our international engagement is guided by academic policies and in accordance with federal regulations, said Dee Mostofi, spokesperson for Stanford.

Stanford’s Confucius Institute, as part of its partnership with Peking University, focuses on Chinese art, literature, history and culture, according to Mostofi. The institute operates without restrictions or influence from the Chinese government on staff or teaching content, the spokesperson said.

The institute was established with a one-time, irrevocable donation from the Office of the International Chinese Language Council, and the university is not dependent on any annual contribution from China, Mostofi said. Because their contribution is an irrevocable gift, they have no way of infringing academic freedom at Stanford, and they haven’t tried, Mostofi said.

Stanford continues to support the conditions that foster the discovery and diffusion of new knowledge, including the exchange of people and ideas with national and international collaborators, she added.

China has funded the establishment of Confucius Institutes on college campuses in the United States and around the world, promoting them as a way to promote the teaching of Chinese language and culture. But the US government and lawmakers have branded the institutes as propaganda vehicles and accused China of using the centers to curb dissent among Chinese students abroad.

Congress has restricted research funding by the Department of Defense for universities that host Confucius Institutes. Legislation and closer scrutiny by politicians have resulted in dozens of institutes shutting down from 113 to 34 since 2018, according to the report.

But of 78 universities that announced the closure of their Confucius Institutes, 28 have maintained or expanded their relationships with Chinese sister universities, many of which have ties to China’s defense industry, according to the report.

Purdue University closed its Confucius Institute in 2019, but retained its academic partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). The Chinese university is home to three defense laboratories, has an agreement with the Chinese Military Academy of Military Sciences for joint military research, and the dean and chief professor of its school of information security previously worked for the military. Chinese, according to the report.

After recently receiving a briefing on the findings of the FDD reports, Purdue revised its arrangements and canceled some of its programs with SJTU, including a doctoral program, according to the report.

Several of the partnerships identified were either dormant or had not yet resulted in any activity, and after extensive risk-based reviews, we formally terminated two agreements and closed a dual degree program that had not yet started to operate. accept students, ”said Tim Doty, spokesperson for Purdue University. NBC News.

Protecting national security is Purdues’ primary interest, and the university is a nationally recognized leader for its research security efforts, Doty said.

The universities’ engagements have been developed in accordance with US government policies and regulations, and Purdue values ​​its diverse international population of faculty, students and other academics, he said.

He added: We do not and will not hesitate to take action and walk out of any deal that threatens national security.

Texas A&M closed its Confucius Institute but retained its partnership with Chinas Ocean University. The Chinese university has a secret level Chinese security clearance, allowing it to conduct classified defense research. Ocean University has cooperation agreements with the Chinese Navy and has collaborated with the Navy’s submarine academy, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the university said that programs that were not part of the Confucius Institute continued to operate.

In particular, they involved non-sensitive information such as climate simulation. The relationship is part of a much larger international agenda focused on collecting non-sensitive data for basic climate science, the spokesperson said in an email.

Texas A&M is committed to the highest level of research integrity and global partner engagement. We embrace a culture that values ​​diversity of thought and an environment that fosters innovation and creativity in research, added the spokesperson.

