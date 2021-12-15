Norms of Depression and Anxiety in PhD Students in the UK





Surveys show that PhD students in the UK are more likely to report symptoms of depression or anxiety than the educated general public.

Researchers used a general clinical screening questionnaire to measure signs of emotional distress in 3,352 self-selected doctoral students and 1,256 working professionals. They all had undergraduate degrees and were about the same age as their students. Results were published December 9 in Humanities & Social Sciences Communications1.

The gap between PhD students and practitioners was evident at all severity levels. 21% of PhD students and 15% of working professionals reported symptoms of moderate to severe depression on the 9-question Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). PhD students are working professionals (18%) more likely to show signs of severe anxiety as measured by the 7-item screening test for generalized anxiety disorder, a tool used by clinicians to identify those who may benefit from treatment (18%). ~9%) was twice as high. .

Overall, from April 2018 to November 2019, 71% of PhD students and 62% of office workers who responded to the survey experienced at least mild signs of depression. 74% of PhD students and 62% of working professionals reported some degree of anxiety.

stress

Study co-author Clio Berry, a research psychologist at the Medical University of Brighton Sussex, UK, said the study did not prove that obtaining a PhD directly contributes to mental health problems. But she says there’s no doubt that graduate school life can be extremely stressful. As the years go by, PhD students will put more effort into earning their degrees, she says. At the same time, they were concerned that the job market was shrinking.

This is not the first study to suggest that PhD students are more vulnerable to mental health issues than other students in the community. A 2017 Belgian study found that PhD students are two to three times more likely to experience depression, anxiety, or other mental health disorders than the educated general population2.

In a recent survey, only 32% of all respondents reported that they had ever been officially diagnosed with a mental health problem, suggesting that many PhD students who experience anxiety or depression do not seek help. If you are a PhD student, would you like to admit to your advisor that you are depressed? asks Gordon Feld, a neuroscientist who studies mental health policy at the Central Institute for Mental Health in Mannheim, Germany. Feld says some PhD students may worry that they won’t get support if they tell others they’re having a hard time. In my group, there are people who have the courage to speak up about their problems. We know it’s not easy for people with mental illness to talk openly about it and seek help.

par for the course

The survey also included questions measuring attitudes toward mental health. Thirty-six percent of PhD students said they considered quitting their PhD because of their mental health. 42% of PhD students agreed with the statement that it is common to develop mental health problems during PhD.

The story that mental health problems are only a part of a PhD student’s life is still widespread, says Berry. It comes from colleagues. It comes from the supervisors and the institutions themselves, she says. [Mental-health problems] They are sold as courses.

Kathy Hazel, lead author of Research and Research Psychologist at Westminster University in London, says she sees pain as a token of honor. She worries that students who see anxiety and depression as inevitable will seek less help. We need to normalize to reduce the stigma, but we don’t want to go too far.

Hazel said both groups had higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide risk than seen in previous surveys, suggesting that people with mental health problems may have been particularly motivated to participate. Additionally, the number of women in the study was roughly 2:1 more than men, which may skew the results. The fact that PhD students still suffer more than the comparison group underscores the vulnerability of this population, she says.

A combined analysis of 16 previous studies of approximately 23,500 PhD students in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia estimated that 24% of all PhD students had clinically significant signs of depression3. In the same analysis published in Scientific Reports in July 2021, it was estimated that 17% of more than 15,600 doctoral students across nine studies felt anxiety.

Emily Satinsky, lead author of the Scientific Reports paper and a PhD student in clinical psychology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, said rates of anxiety and depression varied significantly between studies, partly due to differences in measurement and sampling techniques. . More high-quality, vigorous research is needed in this area, she says. Additionally, more research is needed on the specific stressors that cause problems. She is particularly interested in research that tracks the mental health impacts of the pandemic and the specific challenges facing ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ researchers and other minority groups.

PhD student Satinsky says she’s not surprised that students are particularly vulnerable to mental health problems. High stress and many sleepless nights, she says. I’ve been told it takes a lot of work before I start, but I think I’m underestimating it.

