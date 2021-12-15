US Civil Servant: Nuclear Talks “Slow Down” with Iran





A senior US official said on Tuesday that Iran could not be allowed to “slow down” nuclear diplomacy during talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 deal to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

“And we are convinced that if Iran approaches the talks in Vienna with urgency and good faith, we can quickly reach an agreement on mutual return and implement it. However, we cannot allow Iran to do so. accelerate its nuclear program and slow down its nuclear diplomacy, “US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council. “I am sorry to report that this is exactly what appears to be happening at the JCPOA talks in Vienna.”

She reiterated that the Biden administration is “fully prepared” to lift sanctions inconsistent with its commitments under the agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This would allow Iran to reap the economic benefits of the agreement.

Thomas-Greenfield said Iran marked the latest round of talks which began on November 29 with further nuclear provocations and “vague, unrealistic, maximalist and unconstructive positions” on nuclear issues and sanctions.

The United States is indirectly participating in the talks because it withdrew from the deal under the Trump administration in 2018. But in New York, the American and Iranian ambassadors were seated around the same Security Council table.

The US envoy said Iran’s nuclear escalations raise questions about its intentions.

“Be clear: Iran’s actions will not provide Iran with any leverage in the negotiations and will only intensify our concerns about Iran’s activities,” she said.

“The point is, we have been completely deprived of our rights and benefits under the JCPOA for almost four years,” Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told the council.

He said the Iranian people are feeling the impact of the sanctions.

“As a result of these gross violations of international law, the extent and extent of the damage caused to the Iranian people and economy is serious,” he said.

He said Iran must be assured that all sanctions will be lifted and that the United States will no longer withdraw from the deal.

“Our team in the Vienna talks is serious and well prepared to engage meaningfully and constructively with the other parties, and hope to see the same approach from them,” Ravanchi told reporters after the meeting.

The Security Council meets twice a year to review the implementation of the nuclear deal, which it endorsed in a Council resolution. The JCPOA has granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. Tehran denies having searched for nuclear weapons.

Besides Iran, the other parties to the deal are Britain, China, France and Russia, as well as Germany.

“We are at a crossroads: if Iran engages seriously in the diplomatic process, a good deal for Iran and for all of us can be reached quickly,” German Ambassador Antje Leendertse said. “If Iran does not engage constructively, the crisis will be inevitable and will cost us all.”

E3, as Britain, France and Germany are known, have made it clear they don’t want the deal to collapse, but they have warned in recent days that the window of opportunity is closing. closed.

“We are approaching the point where Iran’s escalation of its nuclear program will have completely emptied the JCPOA,” French UN envoy Nicolas de Rivière said ahead of the meeting, reading a statement on behalf of the three nations.

A year after the US withdrawal, Iran began to advance its nuclear program, enriching uranium beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement, among other steps. It has also blocked International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what is going on behind closed doors.

Even Russia and China, which are sympathetic to Iran, have made it clear that they want to see Tehran return to full compliance, as well as the return of the United States.

“The agreement is the greatest measure of confidence both in the region and in the world,” said Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitri Polyanskiy. “Without it there can be no trust. Those who believe that there can be a ‘world without JCPOA’ must recognize that it would be another world, much less predictable and more dangerous.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on Washington to lift or lift its sanctions related to the JCPOA. These sanctions were reimposed by the Trump administration after leaving the agreement.

