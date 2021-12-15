10 American juniors ready for Euro Cross Academy in Belgium





After a one-year hiatus, the Euro Cross Academy (ECA) returns to Belgium this week with 10 junior riders from the United States ready to embark on a nearly three-week race schedule. The six men and four women will compete in two rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, take part in training with the Dutch national team and get their first experience of European racing.

The ECA trip to Belgium was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the program has been running since 2003 with a large number of current professional runners having passed through the system over the years. The recently transformed nonprofit is led by Geoff Proctor, a full-time high school teacher. He has helped riders such as Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Logan Owen (EF Education-Nippo) and current cyclo-cross superstar and US National Champion Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) over the years, and is delighted to be working with a new generation of bikers.

“Everything has been sorted out, and it has been a lot of work but we are ready,” Proctor told Cyclingnews before he and the riders took off on Wednesday.

“We have organized all the Covid tests and we have 10 juniors in the race, then a young rider who is just coming with us to train. It’s exciting. We have been doing this for two decades and it is so essential that we have this European experience for these young riders. This is where the level is and this is where the conditions are. It will therefore be essential to put them at ease in Europe. The vision is to create these opportunities for American runners to recover and learn their craft and develop.

Most of the riders heading to Europe this week have already been to “cross country camps in the US over the summer, and at the recent US National Cyclocross Championships, several runners have had successful outings.

“Seven of the 10 runners who came were with us at summer camps and the others did well this fall. I am really inspired by working with young people, whether in the classroom or as athletes. I am really determined to try to give them opportunities. They are really motivating and inspiring, ”said Proctor.

“We will try to train with the Dutch team next Wednesday, then it really starts from the second week. This camp is important because it also gives the runners a better chance at the world championships. I was watching the top elite men at the nationals last weekend and I think seven or eight of them were on our camps. “

Recently crowned junior champion Magnus White is joined on the trip by the rest of the junior men’s podium, Andrew August and Frank O’Reilly, while fourth-placed Ben Stokes also makes the trip to Belgium alongside Vaughn Veenendaal and Marcis Shelton.

Kaya Musgrave, who finished third in the junior women, is part of the trip alongside fifth-place Samantha Scott, Natasha Visnack and Elsa Westenfelder.

As in previous years, Cyclingnews will host a blog from the camp with runners contributing throughout their adventure in Belgium. We’ll have first-hand testimonials from the stars of tomorrow, with personal insight into their races and experiences.

Euro Cross Academy List Elsa Westenfelder, 17, Team Stampede, Missoula, MTSamantha Scott, 17, Team Twenty24 / USAC Olympic Development Academy, Boise, IDKaya Musgrave, 17, Bear National / WCX, Littleton, CO (third nationals Americans) Natasha Visnack, 18, USAC Olympic Development Academy, Bend, ORAJ, Aug 17, Cannondale p / b Cyclocrossworld.com, Pittsford, NY (week one; second US Nationals) Frank O’Reilly, 17, FinKraft Cycling Team, Pearl River, NY (week one; US National third) Magnus White, 17, Boulder Junior Cycling, Boulder, CO (US Junior National Champion) Ben Stokes, 17, CCAP TT Endurance Junior Team, Norwalk, CTVaughn Veenendaal, 18, Boulder Junior Cycling, Boulder, COMarcis Shelton, 18, Bear National / WCX / USAC Olympic Development Academy, Mill Valley, CA

