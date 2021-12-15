DJI among eight Chinese companies on new US blacklist: FT





The world’s leading drone maker DJI is among eight Chinese companies slated to be added to the U.S. government’s official blacklists on Thursday, according to a Financial Times report. The development risks exacerbating the problems the company has experienced in the United States following allegations of involvement in the Chinese government’s crackdown on the Uyghur minority.

If confirmed, the new official blacklist will come almost a year after DJI was initially included on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List, which prohibits companies operating in the United States from exporting technology to companies that are there. According to today’s FTs report citing sources with knowledge of the move, the US Treasury will place DJI and seven other companies on its list of Chinese military-industrial complex companies on Thursday. The reason for this is their alleged aid in Beijing’s surveillance and repression of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. About 60 companies are already on this export blacklist.

Other companies believed to have joined the banned parchment are image recognition companies Megvii and CloudWalk Technology; artificial intelligence specialist Yitu; Xiamen Meiya Pico cybersecurity company; supercomputer manufacturer Dawning Information Industry; and cloud computing companies Leon Technology and NetPosa Technologies.

The US Department of Commerce is also reportedly poised to add two dozen new Chinese entries to its list of entities, which DJI joined on December 18, 2020. Since then, the company has tended to react to related developments by se referring to its initial position.

DJI is disappointed with the US Department of Commerce’s decision. US customers can continue to purchase and use DJI products normally. DJI remains committed to developing the industry’s most innovative products that define our business and benefit the world.

Unfortunately for the company, she had several opportunities to repeat this answer.

DJI a prime target in the decline of US-Chinese relations, but for what purpose?

With relations between the United States and China arguably even worse under the Biden administration than under the Trump era, DJI has become a fairly significant target for attacks from rivals in the drone industry and their political partners. Although official U.S. blacklisting measures cite the alleged use of DJI drones in China’s crackdown on Uyghurs, it’s clear that third-party critics continually accuse the company of being a risk to the Uyghurs. data security for US businesses and individuals.

In July, a lobby group representing U.S. drone makers fired repeated rounds of fire describing DJI as a serious national security risk and accusing it of abusive pricing practices to achieve market dominance. In September, a Republican-Democratic House duo did a stunning feat in these hyper-partisan times to criticize DJI on human rights grounds, then echo accusations of lobbying dumping by claiming that DJI cut prices for them. consumer drones up to 70%. to capture 77% of the US consumer drone market.

In October, the Republican High Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission urged that DJI drones be added to the agency’s blacklist as well. Among its arguments, the craft can collect data ranging from critical infrastructure and facial recognition technology to an individual’s body temperature and heart rate, which it says could be transmitted to China for be operated by Beijing.

So far, DJI and its drones have weathered this prolonged storm of hostility from Washington and the lousy publicity it has generated in pretty solid form. Most market analysis still shows that the company remains by far the preferred drone maker in the United States and around the world. That popularity, meanwhile, has helped its recent string of highly anticipated and successful product launches, including its flagship Mavic 3 Pro and the Ronincamera professional-grade cinematic camera.

DJI and fans of its drones may be less concerned with the number of DC blacklists its name is added to, but rather the end result of all this unwanted attention.

