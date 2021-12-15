Real-time update as government warns Britain that it faces ‘two epidemics on top of each other’





The UK’s Chief Medical Officer has warned that the UK is “faced with two epidemics”.

Professor Chris Whitty said at a press conference on Downing Street that the country is effectively dealing with the rapidly rising Omicron and near-flat deltas.

Professor Whitty also said he wants people to be alert to figures coming out of South Africa, suggesting that cases of Omicron variants are doubling every two days and that Omicron is getting fewer hospital admissions.

This comes as Boris Johnson’s statement to the country comes as the UK’s infections record the highest total daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister held a press conference on Downing Street at 5pm while the COBRA Emergency Committee held a meeting to discuss the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Johnson said the wave of Omicron continues to spread across the UK, with more than 78,000 cases per day, the highest reported daily.

“Omicron’s 2x magnification in some areas has now dropped to less than two days.”

Dr Susan Hopkins said the Omicron covid strain initially doubled every two to three days in the UK, but the rate seems to have accelerated, driving a surge in the disease that risks putting significant pressure on the NHS.

Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said stronger restrictions on Christmas cannot be ruled out.

At a government press conference, she said ministers don’t want to “cancel” Christmas, but that nothing is removed from the table. The latest review of Wales’ lockdown is due to be released on Friday, with another due next week.

However, Transport Minister Grant Shops on Wednesday said he believes with “somewhat confident” that further coronavirus restrictions will not be needed in the UK before Christmas.

“We want people to enjoy Christmas this year. We are definitely in a better position than this time last year. We want people to be smart but we want to enjoy Christmas,” he told Sky News.

“I think we can say with some confidence that people will be able to enjoy Christmas with their friends and family just from what has already been announced.”

The South African GP, ​​who first spotted the Omicron variant, accused the UK of “overreacting” to the new lockdown.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee told Sky News that many of her patients have mild symptoms and there is a “big gap” between “science and what really happens.” Read what she said in her morning headlines here.

Professor Adam Finn also warns against extrapolating data from the South African study to the UK population, and cautions that “you have to be aware that if you have a very large number of cases, you can end up in hospitals for a large number of people. The sickness is low.”

He also said in an interview with BBC Breakfast:

“They are much younger, and younger people tend not to get so sick with this virus, and many of them are actually already infected. We have very high levels of immunity to vaccination, but very high levels of immunity to infection, and this The two are different.”

An emergency meeting of the non-critical bureau is scheduled to be held today (11th) at 5 pm.

Click here to receive the latest email updates from WalesOnline straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/live-covid-updates-warned-uk-22465521 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos