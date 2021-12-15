UK keeps record of daily coronavirus cases





The UK recorded a record 78,610 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of positive tests since the Covid-19 pandemic began and urged the government’s chief medical adviser to warn against social mix.

Chris Whitty urged the public to “don’t mix with people they don’t need,” adding, “People should only prioritize what’s really important to them.”

The warning will deepen business leaders’ fears that the government is hosting a “covert lockdown” and increase pressure on ministers to offer new government support packages in sectors including hospitality, retail and travel.

Businesses across the UK are preparing for a massive disruption due to a staffing shortage as more workers become ill from the coronavirus, fueling fears of more supply chain issues ahead of Christmas.

Some executives fear a return to the chaos experienced during the summer “epidemic” when people were forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Covid-19. Public services are also expected to take a hit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that “waves of omicrons continue to come in”, warning that the doubling rate of new coronavirus strains in some areas is less than two days.

But he gave Whitty another note. “Think carefully” before going to a gathering, he said, but added that “we don’t cancel events, we don’t stop entertaining, we don’t cancel people’s partying or mixing abilities.”

While a quarter of new cases were reported in London, hospitalizations across the UK increased by 10% weekly, and nearly a third in the UK capital.

They were recruiting more staff to the NHS to avoid staffing shortages, but Whitty said “there could be a significant gap in Rota very soon.”

He also suggested that the gap between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated at the hospital would be “eroded” because the jab didn’t match well with the omicron.

suggestion

The UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive has warned that the outbreak of Omicron is “probably the greatest threat we have had since the beginning of the pandemic”.

Jenny Harries said infection rates in most parts of the UK are doubling in less than two days. You can see it in the previous variant cases.”

After the government’s online booking platform was paralyzed for three days in a row due to a surge in demand from Omicron, the Health Security Agency has agreed to an agreement with Royal Mail to increase the shipping capacity of its Covid-19 test kits.

A combined 900,000 shipments of home PCR and lateral flow test kits are made daily, starting on Saturday, doubling current levels.

On Tuesday, Johnson suffered a record Conservative uprising over so-called Plan B Covid restrictions on Britain.

The move was passed with the help of a Labor vote, but served as a warning that even as the pandemic worsens, many of Johnson’s lawmakers may resist moves to introduce additional restrictions.

Prime Minister Johnson tried to convince lawmakers that if new restrictions were needed, they would convene at a Christmas break, but Downing Street rejected suggestions that further action was imminent in the UK.

Labor leader Kier Starmer said he would support the new measure if necessary in the “national interest”.

Meanwhile, Johnson announced on Wednesday that retired Court of Appeals judge and crossbench colleague Baron Heather Hallett would preside over a public investigation into the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to start in the spring.

London Additional Report by Oliver Barnes and John Burn-Murdoch

Video: How Covid-19 Transformed Hospital Care

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/21f34dca-362d-499f-afbd-a608ef44d211

