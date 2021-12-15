Column: US plans to drop poison on Farallon mice





The mice of the Farallon Islands think they did.

They’re out there with ocean views in all directions, picnicking plants, salamanders, and bugs like there’s no tomorrow.

But there may not be a tomorrow for the humble rodents, as the United States government is looking for them.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has found the mice indirectly guilty of serial murder in the deaths of seabirds and sentenced them to death by poisoning, with a key review of the extermination plan this week before the California Coastal Commission.

Every year, mainland burrowing owls flock to the Farallones to feast on the teeming population of mice. When the mouse population declines, as it does with the seasons, the owls then eat the eggs of the greylag Oceanite, a bird that some see as a future candidate for the endangered species list.

So mice are essentially co-conspirators in the demise of storm petrels, and the question is: How do you poison the roughly 60,000 mice that live on an island 30 miles from San Francisco?

You load helicopters with approximately 2,800 pounds of pellets containing a rodenticide called brodifacoum and air-drop the charge onto the island, a deadly last supper for the unsuspecting target audience.

Some environmentalists, unsurprisingly, are going crazy.

They picked the worst chemical to use in the worst possible place, the most protected piece of ocean on the planet, said Richard Charter, noting that the islands are designated as California’s National Marine Sanctuary and Marine Protected Area.

Charter, a senior researcher at the Ocean Foundation, predicts that the anticoagulant poison he notes is so dangerous that it is banned on land in California will enter the food chain and wreak havoc. We shouldn’t be surprised, he said, if we see seagulls staggering around Fishermans Wharf and dying there.

But the problem has been around for a decade and is more complicated than it appears at first glance, with bird lovers and environmentalists among supporters of the federal parachute plan.

Point Blue would like to express our strong support for this project, says a plea on the Point Blue Conservation Science website, which is partnering with the federal government to manage the islands. The organization argues that non-native and invasive mice, likely introduced by sailboats in the 19th century, are disrupting the natural environment and threatening ash-ash, among other seabirds.

As Fish and Wildlife says while advocating for the poison control plan, the only way to allow the ecosystem to recover is to ensure 100% eradication of house mice. The survival of even a single pair of mice puts the whole project at risk, as the mouse population can recover incredibly quickly.

The federal government hopes to begin its aerial assault next fall, and staff at the California Coastal Commission, which typically stand tall and tall when it comes to protecting sensitive marine habitat, have offered conditional support.

In a long report based on years of study, Coast Commission staff concluded that the poison applied primarily at higher elevations on the islands will not significantly harm island or marine life other than disruptive mice. . And a staff member tells me that has been the case in other parts of the world where the same procedure has been used.

That does not mean, however, that the coastal commissioners will approve the staff recommendation on Thursday, when they are expected to put the issue to a vote. In 2019, the plan was withdrawn by the federal government as it appeared commissioners might balk at the use of the banned rodenticide.

And critics are preparing to testify this week, fighting as they have for a decade. Alison Hermance of WildCare Animal Hospital in San Rafael doesn’t trust the Fish and Wildlife Services’ hazing plan, in which he will use flags, lasers, pyrotechnics and loud booms to scare birds away from pellets poison.

It’s hard to deter a hungry seagull, Hermance said, noting how daring they are if you’re trying to eat something on the beach.

If gulls or other birds catch the poison in their systems, Hermance worries it will travel. She said an alarming percentage of animals brought to WildCare have environmental poisons in their systems and many of them die.

And then, Hermance said, there’s the lens of telling people it’s OK to use these poisons.

So what does she recommend instead?

Remove the owls, said Hermance. Or embark on a pest management plan that includes trapping mice and even using rodent contraceptive alternatives that have been considered and, for now, rejected by Fish and Wildlife staff and the Coastal Commission.

As for using contraception to kill rodents, who are you going to call?

Dr. Loretta Mayer, a University of Arizona researcher who developed a liquid contraceptive bait and worked on rodent control for about a quarter of a century.

I’ve been around the world, said Mayer, who told me she helped reduce the rodent population in Indonesia, among other places, where they feasted on rice paddies.

Mayer, who offered his ideas to the Coastal Commission but did not choose sides on the Farallones project, told me it wouldn’t be easy or effective to use liquid contraceptive bait there. But a solid shape, about the size of a Rice Krispie treat as she described it, is in development.

After years of battles with rodents and other pests destroying my garden, I would be the first to buy a rodent contraceptive. I can also recommend cayenne pepper as a deterrent, but I’m not sure how effective it would be to throw it out of a helicopter, or where offended mice would go.

If you’re curious about how it’s going, you can tune into the Air Rat Patrol hearing on Thursday by going to coast.ca.gov. I also recommend logging in on Wednesday, when the commission deals with a privacy matter at Rancho Palos Verdes.

Two associations of homeowners worried about crime have secured city approval for a proposal to install security cameras designed to read license plates to monitor comings and goings in what is referred to as the coastal area . The staff of the Coastal Commission, dedicated to defending the right of access to the coast for all, is backing down.

The proposed development sends a message that the public cannot be trusted in coastal areas where they do not live, the staff report said.

This drew a reprimand from Rancho Palos Verdes town manager Ara Michael Mihranian, who spoke for the residents.

As public servants, Mihranian wrote, we have a responsibility to protect the public and preserve their quality of life, and that includes feeling safe. The Flock cameras on offer are intended to protect the public and deter crime from not preventing the public from accessing the coast.

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Next thing you know is they’ll drop nets from helicopters.

