Travel News Live: As of today, the red list has been scrapped, but testing remains.





As of 4 am on Wednesday 15 December, the UK government has scrapped the international travel redlist.

The action, announced yesterday by Health Minister Sajid Javid in the House of Representatives, is in response to the rapid global spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

Now that there is community transmission, less travel deficits are less effective, Javid said.

However, travelers who have already been detained in hotels have not yet been formally released.

Some left this morning. What remains is a pointless exercise.

A security guard at a hotel told The Independent: The police aren’t interested.

Meanwhile, the French government is considering tightening border controls on British travelers.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told France Info Radio on Tuesday that the current rule for the UK is that they must pass a negative test to enter France within 48 hours to get a negative result.

However, we are always looking for means to harden the framework, and we are working on it now and should reach a conclusion in the next few days.

Follow all the latest travel updates below.

See the latest updates 1639584402 Flights canceled due to the effects of La Palma Volcano

Several flights have been canceled in the past few days due to toxic gases from La Palma volcano.

About 21 flights to and from Canary Islands airports were canceled yesterday (December 14), according to data from aviation analyst Cirium.

As of today (December 15), 2 more flights have been canceled.

Helen Coffey15 December 2021 16:06

1639582714Qatar Airways resumes pre-pandemic in-flight meal service

Qatar Airways resumes its pre-pandemic dining experience on its London and Paris routes.

The airline will once again offer passengers white linen and candle-lit First and Business Class silverware and ceramics as part of their in-flight meal service.

This has been replaced by meals served as plates on a serving tray as part of a previously reduced experience in response to Covid-19.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said: “The last year and a half has been a difficult time for the aviation industry. However, we have become stronger and more resilient over time.

Today, we are excited to open a new chapter, one step closer to the recovery from the pandemic. Now passengers can enjoy even more of the world-famous Qatar Airways in-flight service on flights between Doha, London and Paris with more destinations.

Helen Coffey15 December 2021 15:38

1639580087 Fine 2,640 per unvaccinated passenger in Ghana

Ghana has announced that it will impose a fine of $3,500 ($2,640) per person on airlines that try to enter unvaccinated passengers.

The same severe fines apply to carriers carrying travelers who do not complete an official health declaration prior to arrival at Gotoka International Airport.

The state-owned Ghana Airport Company said that if international arrivals do not meet the above-mentioned requirements, they may be denied entry, but Ghanaians will be allowed entry but will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Helen Coffey15 December 2021 14:54

1639577916 Hotel quarantine inmate released at 4pm, self-quarantine likely to continue

Thousands of travelers in hotel quarantines were told they could leave from 4pm, 12 hours after the redlist was abolished.

Many have already left, with all countries’ redlist status ending at 4am on Wednesday.

In a recent letter from Administrative Quarantine to people in hotel quarantine, it was written: To secure this, we need to change the legal regulations that state that your quarantine period can be converted to home quarantine.

We are taking urgent advice from public health authorities to ensure that our guest departures continue to meet the requirements to protect the UK from the spread of Covid.

We will also request details about future containment so that we can share this with our testing and tracking colleagues.

Departures are expected to begin at 4pm today, when clear guidance on home quarantine requirements will also be provided.

Simon Calder15 December 2021 14:18

1639576309 urges Ryanair president to suspend travel testing and limit air travel to vaccinated people

In a fierce attack on Britain’s travel restrictions, the boss of Europe’s largest low-cost airline says flights should be limited to vaccinated passengers whose Covid tests have been suspended.

Ryanair CEO Michael OLeary has accused the UK government of making the rules.

In an interview with The Independent, he said: I don’t think the UK government can justify the rule that the UK government has already done a reasonable job and that vaccinated passengers must now be screened before travelling, or, more absurdly, two days after travel.

But I support encouraging unvaccinated minorities to get vaccinated. Instead of introducing a mandatory vaccination policy, we need to make it increasingly attractive for people to get vaccinated.

Simon Calder15 December 2021 13:51

1639569216 Couple imprisoned in hotel quarantine, describing their stay as a complete mess

The couple, Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock, held in hotel quarantine, described their current incarceration as a complete mess and accused the government of trying to kill them.

In a moving video shared on Twitter, Hancock said: The redlist ended at 4 this morning and we thought we didn’t have to be here anymore.

But no one is letting us go. There are people shouting in the hallway. chest pain

Ms Mennie added: We see it as a total mess about how governments are playing with people’s lives. We’ve been locked up in this room for 9 days now. I tested negative for COVID-19 and was double-vaccinated and couldn’t go home.

It is absolutely unacceptable for the government to play with the lives of the people… We should be compensated and rewarded for the time we spend in this prison.

Helen Coffey15 December 2021 11:53

1639567422 Hotel quarantine chaos continues as Red List inmates flee without permission

Ministers and officials have urged those still quarantined in hotels to stay there despite the end of the red list.

Thousands of travelers to Gatwick Sofitel left the hotel without completing an 11-night quarantine, believing they deserved it.

“People are walking,” said Lewis Fox, who is at the hotel quarantine in Gatwick. I called and they said they were on the run and would be charged accordingly.

Simon Calder15 December 2021 11:23

1639566162 South Africa welcomes government decision to repeal Red List.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed the UK government’s announcement that South Africa would be removed from the International Travel Red List.

The latest decision to remove all 11 African countries from the red list means that as of 4am on December 15th, hotel quarantines are no longer required for people returning to the UK from South Africa.

Today’s announcement from the UK government is a step in the right direction for South Africa’s tourism sector. When South Africa was added to the red list last month, implementing hotel quarantines instead of home quarantines was a major stumbling block for Britons considering a trip to South Africa at a time when tourism was just beginning to recover. Sisulu said.

Omicron variants are something we continue to take very seriously, and our scientists are closely monitoring their trajectory to contain the virus and ensure that adequate and robust safety measures are in place. The South African border remains open, and our government and tourism industry are working extremely hard to enforce safety regulations to ensure we are ready to welcome all inbound visitors.

Minister Sisulu added: We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all tourism stakeholders. Our lobbying efforts are paying off and today we see the country removed from the red list. We hope to welcome the British traveler again soon.

Helen Coffey15 December 2021 11:02

1639564189Jet2 Claims Remaining UK Travel Restrictions Excessive and Excessive

Speaking of the redlist repeal today, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays, said the remaining travel restrictions are excessive and excessive.

“It is positive news that 11 countries have been removed from the red list, but it is very disappointing that excessive and excessive travel restrictions are still in place during the Christmas holidays,” he said. Again, traveling abroad requires you to play according to a completely different rulebook compared to other areas of your daily life.

As airlines and travel agencies, we understand how important safety is and always make it our top priority. But we don’t know how the current travel testing scheme adds more than hassle, cost and confusion to hard-working customers and families looking to take their legitimate vacation away during the Christmas holiday season.

Like our clients, we are confused and frustrated by the fact that the UK government continues to impose such harsh travel restrictions while the Health Minister considers today’s travel restrictions to be less effective in slowing down omicrons from abroad. On the one hand, the government seems to argue that travel restrictions are less effective and on the other hand, they should remain the same.

Helen Coffey15 December 2021 10:29

1639562747 France looks set to tighten regulations on British travelers.

France is considering applying stricter restrictions on travelers arriving from the UK.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told France Info radio on Tuesday that current rules for the UK require you to show a negative test within 48 hours to enter France.

However, we are always looking for means to harden the framework, and we are working on it now and should reach a conclusion in the next few days.

Helen Coffee15 December 2021 10:05

