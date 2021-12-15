US House votes in contempt of former Trump Meadows aide | Donald Trump news





The House of Representatives votes to recommend criminal charges against Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff.

The United States House of Representatives voted to recommend that President Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to fully cooperate with an investigation into the deadly January riot in the United States. United States Capitol.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 222-208 to recommend that the Justice Department prosecute Mark Meadows, a former congressman who served as Trump’s main White House aide from March 2020 to January 2021.

The vote comes after Meadows cut off cooperation with a House panel investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, who were trying to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the election presidential election on January 6.

History will be written about those times, about the work this committee undertook, said Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the House panel investigating the riot. And history will not consider any of you to be a martyr. History will not see you as a victim.

The panel had proposed Monday to send the vote on the recommendation to the plenary chamber, which is controlled by the Democrats. Two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom are on the panel, broke party ranks and voted in favor of the recommendation in the plenary vote on Tuesday.

The Justice Department will now decide whether or not to prosecute the charges, with a sentence of up to one year in prison.

The move is the latest indication that the House panel investigating the riot, which was set up after failed attempts to form a larger commission with the US Senate, is ready to use its powers to demand sanctions from those who seek to block or slow down their investigation.

In November, the panel recommended contempt charges against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The entire House, including nine Republicans, then voted in favor of the recommendation, and Bannon was subsequently charged with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Meadows’ approach to the investigation has been less straightforward than that of Bannons. He had handed over documents and was negotiating an interview when investigators said he had stopped cooperating. Bannon had blocked investigators, as Trump urged his allies to do, from the start.

Meadows was also the main White House aide at the time of the riot, giving him more reason to argue that any refusal to participate could be protected by executive privilege, a concept that allows the president and some members of the staff to maintain the confidentiality of certain communications.

Republican Representative Tom Cole on Tuesday called the vote very premature, noting that Trump and Meadows have open lawsuits against the panel, alleging their subpoenas are too broad.

Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger denied in a statement Tuesday that his client had stopped cooperating, saying he was limited by his former role.

He has always maintained that as a former chief of staff he could not be compelled to appear for questioning and as a witness he was not allowed to waive the executive privilege claimed by the former president, Terwilliger said.

House panel investigators have so far interviewed at least 250 witnesses and subpoenaed thousands of documents as they seek to paint a more complete picture of the circumstances surrounding the January 6 riot.

They maintained that Meadows’ closeness to Trump at the time of the riot made him a key witness in determining the former president’s full role in the murderous event.

On Monday, Cheney, the Republican Deputy Speaker of the House panel, read panicked text messages Meadows received on January 6 from unidentified lawmakers, Trump confidants and Fox News hosts begging him to urge Trump to appear publicly and tell his supporters to step down.

He must condemn this as soon as possible. We need an Oval Office address, Trump’s son Donald Jr. said in a text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/15/us-legislators-votes-to-hold-trump-aide-meadows-in-contempt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos