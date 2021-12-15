COVID-19: UK reports 78,610 new coronavirus cases – highest daily number since pandemic started | UK News





Another 78,610 COVID cases have been recorded in the UK, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

The previous record was 68,053 people on January 8, 2021.

The government also reported that an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus. 161 deaths were recorded at this time last week.

Live COVID update as PM reinforces vaccination message at Downing Street press conference

#OmicronVariant Updates

4,671 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK. There are currently 10,017 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK.

Note: Important information about case data in thread below pic.twitter.com/gXoellwtPa

— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) 15 December 2021

At this time last week (December 8), 51,342 coronavirus cases were reported.

NHS England’s chief executive said the record number of cases confirmed in the lab “will make us all concerned”.

When asked about the news, Amanda Pritchard told the Commons Public Accounts Committee:

“I think those numbers should be concerned about all of us and that’s why the booster program is so important,” she added.

An additional 4,671 cases of omicron mutations were identified, for a total of 10,017 cases. Today’s figures include a few additional cases from yesterday that were not recorded at the time “due to currently resolved data issues.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added, “The change in the case definition contributes to the increase in the number of omicron cases we see today.”

In the last 24 hours for which figures are available, another 774 COVID patients have been admitted to hospitals in the UK, with a total of 7,673 now, including 896 on ventilators.

This is a slight increase from the same period last week, when 738 patients were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, yesterday, 34,082 people received the first dose and 37,888 people got the second dose. This means that 46,842,497 people have had two jabs so far, or 81.5% of the population.

And 656,711 boosters or third jabs were implemented, bringing the total UK population to 24,732,162 (equivalent to 43% of the population).

Can we provide all the additional vaccines over 18 years of age by New Year’s Eve?

Image: Long queues have been established at vaccine centers across the UK.

The figures come a week after Boris Johnson tightened COVID-19 rules in the UK amid concerns about the spread of Omicron strains.

Despite backlash from Conservative MPs who passed the UK House of Representatives last night, starting today, it is mandatory in the UK to use a coronavirus health certificate to prove vaccinations or to test negative when entering large venues.

Prime Minister Johnson underscored the importance of vaccination at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday evening, and Britain’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said as the spread of the virus continues, “the record will see a lot more in the coming weeks. It will break,” he warned. Rising across the UK.

The prime minister did not announce further restrictions, but during a visit to Gordon Hospital today, the health minister refused to rule out further restrictions in the future.

When asked if further guidance would be issued, Sajid Javid said, “We’re still reviewing the whole situation. It’s going fast and I think people are understanding.

“The number of cases is still growing, sadly, fast. We’ve been very open to how fast this new mutation is spreading. We’ve seen nationwide doubling in terms of infections every two to three days.”

Omicron has overtaken Delta to become the dominant coronavirus strain in London.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries told MP that the new strain is “probably the most significant threat we’ve encountered since the onset of the pandemic.”

She also warned that there will be a “huge” number of cases over the next few days compared to what has happened before.

Analysis by Science Correspondent Thomas Moore

Two epidemics are currently occurring in the UK at the same time.

Delta is still spreading rapidly through children and unvaccinated people. But on top of that, there is also Omicron, which is sweeping large parts of the population, including those who have been vaccinated twice.

That’s a significant increase in the number of daily cases last January, 10,000 more than the previous record.

That’s an unusually fast rise for Omicron, which will push that figure even higher as we close the year.

Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, told MPs earlier that cases are doubling every 1.9 days.

UKHSA has also started disclosing data on suspected Omicron cases using genetic markers in PCR tests to differentiate between Delta and variants. It’s a much faster way to track mutations than gene sequencing.

The data shows that in addition to the 10 confirmed cases we know of, there are 5 patients in the hospital with suspected omicrons and details on where the hotspots are.

In London, over 51% of COVID cases are the predominant variant due to the omicron. In the last five days alone, this percentage has risen from 5%.

However, high rates are also found in the east, southeast and northwest of England. 20-26% of samples taken in the last few days are due to microns.

If the other three areas where England are located follow London’s growth curve, we can expect Omicron to become the dominant strain there too in a very short period of time (probably 3-4 days).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-reports-78-610-new-coronavirus-cases-highest-daily-figure-since-start-of-pandemic-12496542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos