Omicron case in Southwest compared to other UK regions based on data from 14 December





This interactive map shows confirmed cases of Omicron across the UK, with hundreds more ‘likely cases’.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Omicron is spreading around the world at an unprecedented rate.

On Friday, December 10th, we became aware of two confirmed cases of omicrons and seven suspected ‘probable’ cases in Wiltshire.

How many Omicron cases are there in my UK region?

A report from the UK Health Security Agency showed that 21 new cases of Omicron were confirmed in the Southwest yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 252 recently.

The number of ‘probable’ Omicron cases was even higher at 386, with 157 ‘probable’ Omicron cases recorded yesterday.

This could mean that the number of Omicron cases in your area is close to 500.

London had the highest number of confirmed omicron cases in the UKat2086, while Northern Ireland had the lowest number of confirmed cases at 12.

In terms of cases, how about Omicron paintings across the UK?

A report from the UKHSA showed that the UK reported an additional 633 cases yesterday on 14 December, bringing the total nationally confirmed cases of omicrons to 5,346.

Together with this, a total of 3,607 ‘probable’ omicron cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number of potential omicron cases to 14,746.

ProbableOmicron cases are identified using the S-gene target failure test.

What is Omicron?

Omicron, scientifically known as the B.1.1.529 variant, is a highly mutated variant of the covid.

There are 32 mutations in the spike protein, which is part of the virus that vaccines use to protect the immune system from coronavirus.

Omicron was first discovered in Botswana, South Africa, and there are now hundreds of cases in the UK, and Sage scientists warn that restrictions must be tightened otherwise tens of thousands of Covid-19 deaths in the UK over the next five months.

Although the government only recently introduced the Plan B regulation, the Daily Mail reported that officials are reviewing the Plan C regulation starting in the new year.

What are ‘probable’ omnicron cases and what does S gene target failure mean?

The characteristic of the ohmic mutant is that it can be detected as soon as a positive case is confirmed in a PCR test conducted by many research institutes in the UK with ‘S-gene drop-out’.

This is called the S-gene target failure test, and the result is recorded as a separate number in the official statistics of the Omicron case.

Because the S-gene failure requires additional sequencing to confirm the Omicron case, it is much faster to determine whether someone is infected with the Omicron mutation.

Get more Salisbury news.

You can also like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date

For online news that offers fewer ads, unlimited access and reader rewards, plus the opportunity to support local journalism, learn more about registration or digital subscriptions.

Email us at [email protected] with your comments, photos, letters and news articles.

