NFL Unveils 6 Teams to Market in UK





Jacksonville Jaguar, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers in January 2022 May 1st be activated as part of the International Home Marketing Regional Program in the UK. Enabling clubs to build global brands and grow their NFL fans internationally.

The NFL’s US HMA rules allow teams to market themselves within a 75-mile radius of the pitch.

“NFL fandom starts with our club,” said Christopher Halpin, NFL Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. by allowing the NFL to more effectively pursue long-term fan growth efforts. We were very happy with that number. We see the level of offers and commitments received during this initial application period and look forward to seeing the team begin their efforts early next year.”

The Jaguar has been visiting London regularly since 2013 and has played in all seasons except for 2020, when matches were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jags have a 4-4 record in London in their most recent competition, beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October. The exhilarating contest was decided by a timed-out 53-yard field goal from Matthew Wright, which sparked heated celebrations and Jaguar’s rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence said: I will always remember this.”

Jacksonville Jaguar owner Shad Khan said: “Since 2012 when we first promised to play an annual home game in London, Jaguar has experienced firsthand their overwhelming passion for American football in England.” Over 85,000 students are playing JagTag, our streamlined American football version, in a packed stadium. This is a real testament to our growth in the UK and will only be reinforced by the IHMA program, which will focus on further developing the fanbase we have helped build. Playing the game and being in London all year round. Be the first to welcome a new NFL team from England!”

The Dolphins have long been one of England’s most popular teams, making five appearances for London. Like the Dolphins, the Chicago Bears have a strong fan base since their heyday in the 1980s, playing twice in England, beating Tampa Bay in 2011 and losing to the Raiders in their first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Tom Garfinkel, Vice President, President and CEO of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium said: It is a brand with ardent followers in the UK. While our priority is to serve fans in South Florida, we are committed to expanding our presence internationally and investing in the coming years with UK fan clubs and partners through innovation, technology and community impact. .”

The Vikings beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27 in 2013 and the Cleveland Browns 33-16 in 2017. Minnesota has also been one of the most active teams in the UK market, hosting a weekly Vikings show at Sky Sports inside 2013 and NFL UK live stage with Kirk Cousins, Kyle Rudolph, Harrison Smith, John Sullivan, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and John Randle. Show Tour invites past and present players to fan-facing events. this country.

“This is a great opportunity to connect directly with Vikings fans around the world, expand their fan base and develop interest in the game of football,” said Minnesota Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “This is another step towards deepening this relationship as we have seen the power of Vikings fans around the world through the team’s previous matches in London and the launch of the UK Vikings social media channel in 2018. We look forward to solidifying the enabling factors. And I will return to the UK in 2022 and in the future.”

The 49ers is one of the most famous franchises in NFL history, and many British fans grew up on a football diet from Joe Montana to Jerry Rice during the domination that saw the NFC West side win five Super Bowls. San Francisco played two regular season matches in London, beating Denver in 2010 and Jacksonville in 2013. However, the first NFL game in England took place in 1988 at the aforementioned American Ball against Dolphins. Rice and Montana returned to England as ambassadors for the NFL Academy (Rice) and the London Games (Montana).

Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers, said: “As a long-time member of the NFL International Committee, the 49ers know there has never been a better time to invest in the UK and the NFL who has given us these rights. Thank you for your direct perspective.” “We have gained from playing twice in London and our continued investment in Leeds United gives our organization a real appreciation for England. We hope to use our unique strategy and engaging content to attract new fans and partners from all over the UK. looking forward.”

The Jets played twice for London, beating the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in 2015 and losing 27-20 to Atlanta at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season. They are owned by former British Ambassador Woody Johnson.

New York Jets President Hymie Elhai said: “International marketing clearly represents tremendous growth opportunities for both the NFL and Jets. We are excited to showcase our players, coaches and their personalities in the UK. Grassroots program, unique marketplace. I am excited to build a fan base in the UK through my revitalization and strategic partnerships and look forward to building long-lasting relationships.”

The Chicago Bears have long been one of Britain’s most popular teams since 1985, when a Super Bowl winning team sparked global interest in one of the league’s founding franchises. The Bears played an American Ball preseason game at Wembley Stadium in 1986 and fell to the Raiders in their first regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011 regular season action.

Chicago Bears President George H. McCaskey, member of the NFL International Committee, said, “It is an honor to receive the UK International Home Marketing Region from the League.” “The Chicago Bears have a long history in England and have one of the biggest NFL fan bases in England. We are excited to continue that passion and continue to grow the international football game.”

There are themes that run through 5 of the 6 clubs currently focusing their international activities in the UK. They’ve made a bold move for an exciting and promising young quarterback who could grow into an NFL star in the next few years.

Jags led Lawrence to the first overall draft pick starting in 2021, while New York was marshaled by Zach Wilson by the next direct draw in the process. San Francisco dropped three first-round drafts to pick Trey Lance as their third pick for 2021. Chicago finished 11th overall with the explosive and dynamic Justin Fields.

Miami ranked Tua Tagbailloa the 5th pick for 2020 and showed encouraging development and growth in their second season. Flying the flag for the veteran quarterback is Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, currently sixth in the league with a passer rating of 103.5.

As part of the International HMA program, the club has access to the international market for a minimum of five years, during which time the club has the right to pursue activities in the international market that are consistent with what it can do in a domestic HMA. . This includes face-to-face and digital marketing, corporate sponsored sales, fan events and activations, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment assets in the marketplace.

With the league’s commitment to international games, all 32 clubs will play at least one international over the next eight seasons. The League will use its best efforts to allow clubs to play international in international HMAs where possible.

After this initiative has been initiated, clubs may submit future proposals to the International Committee for review each spring.

Clubs with international home marketing territories by market:

