U.S. puts drone maker DJI, seven other Chinese companies on investment block list – TechCrunch





The U.S. government will place eight Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI, on an investment block list for their alleged involvement in monitoring Uyghur Muslims, the Financial Times reported. The companies are said to be placed on the Treasury Department’s list of “Chinese Military Industrial Complex” on Tuesday, meaning that US citizens will not be allowed to make investments.

DJI is already on the Department of Commerce’s entity list, which means US companies cannot sell components unless they have a license. At the time, the government said it was among the companies that “enabled large-scale human rights violations in China through abusive DNA collection and analysis or surveillance. high technology”. However, unlike products from Huawei and others, DJI drones are not prohibited for sale in the United States.

The latest measures are part of an effort by US President Joe Biden to sanction China for cracking down on Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. Others will be added to the list, including cloud computing companies and facial recognition companies that operate in Xinjiang.

Yesterday, the United States House and Senate passed a bill banning imports from Xinjiang unless companies can prove that they were not manufactured using forced labor. It’s set for a vote in the upper house of Congress before the recess.

Xiaomi was placed on the same investment block list in early 2021. However, it fought the move, saying none of its principals were tied to the Chinese military and a lack of investment. America would cause “immediate and irreparable damage”. In May, the government agreed to lift the ban.

In 2020, DJI controlled 77% of the consumer drone market. Over the past two months, it has launched a pair of key products, the Mavic 3 large-sensor drone and Ronin 4D full-frame cinema camera with an integrated gimbal and LiDAR focus system. A year ago, DJI said that it had “done nothing to justify its listing on the Entity List” and that “US customers can continue to purchase and use DJI products normally”.

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

