Dow Jones and S&P 500 post best day in a week after Fed aggressively cuts bond purchases and plans three rate hikes next year





U.S. stock indices posted their best day of gains in a week on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve announced a faster cut in its monthly asset purchases amid still high inflation.

Fed policymakers also now believe official interest rates could rise three times over the coming year, rather than the one hike predicted earlier.

How Do Stock Indices Trade? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.08%, rose 383.25 points, or 1.1%, to end at 35,927.43, just below the session high of 35,943.84. The S&P 500 SPX rose 75.76 points, or 1.6%, to close at 4,709.85, its second-highest close on record. The Nasdaq COMP composite index, + 2.15%, added 327.94 points, or 2.2%, to end at 15,565.58, after falling 0.9% during the session. The best daily gains for all three indices in one week and the best on a Fed meeting day since November 5, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

All three benchmarks suffered a second consecutive day of losses on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling 106.77 points, or 0.3%, to close at 35,544.18. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8% to close at 4,634.09. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1% to end at 15,237.64.

What drove the markets?

Shares rose on Wednesday, shaking off earlier losses, after the Federal Reserve chose to act more aggressively to normalize monetary policies in order to fight inflation.

The central bank, as expected, announced a faster reduction in the pace of its bond purchases to cope with high inflation rates reminiscent of the 1980s. This means that it will cut its original program by $ 30 billion. $ 120 billion in monthly treasury bill and mortgage-backed securities purchases, down from a previously described reduction of $ 15 billion.

Tapering, for us, is just less accommodating, said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, in a telephone interview. They are still buying assets, but at a slower pace.

For its part, Natixis remains more focused on the size of the Fed’s balance sheet of around $ 8.7 trillion than on any gradual change in its asset purchases. But if everyone’s starting to think tapering is a big deal, it’s a big deal, Janasiewicz said.

Accelerating decline is also accompanied by expectations of higher interest rates next year, which have put particular pressure on growth-oriented tech stocks that are more sensitive to changes in interest rates. .

It was a belligerent surprise in terms of the dot plot, said Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center, of the Fed’s new projections that short-term rates could rise three times next year. .

It just shows the power of high inflation and what it has done to the Fed’s psyche, even the doves having become more hawkish, he said in a phone interview.

The move to normalize US monetary policy also emphasizes a recovery in the labor market for 2022, especially as the Fed strives to keep inflation under control.

Read: Uncomfortable question looming for the Fed: How much more unemployment will be needed to curb inflation?

Investors have also been watching the effect of the fast-spreading omicron variant on the US economy. The death toll in the United States has already exceeded 800,000 from COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of an increase in cases in the United States, which is believed to have peaked in mid- January, which could overwhelm communities who have not seen residents fully immunized.

In economic data, US retail sales for November rose only 0.3%, well below the 0.8% increase expected by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. However, some analysts attributed the disappointing report to buyers who preyed on their holiday wishlists at the start of the year to avoid supply chain bottlenecks, which helped to increase sales. October retail sales figures, while pushing down November’s tally.

The National Association of Home Builders index rose in December for a fourth consecutive month to 84 from 83 a month ago, with more builders viewing conditions as favorable than bad.

Read: Holiday season could still be brilliant despite disappointing November retail sales figures

Which companies were the center of attention? Shares of Samsara Inc. IOT, + 7.39% a cloud-based Internet of Things company, closed up 7.4% in their trading debut on Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $ 23, the upper end of its proposed price range. Shares of Amazon.com Inc. were up 2.5% after its cloud services network, Amazon Web Services, said on Wednesday it was experiencing another outage, about a week after the service was interrupted for hours last Tuesday, temporarily disrupting access to many popular sites. The shares of home improvement retailer Lowes Cos. LOW, + 2.01% rose 2% after its forecast for 2022 fell short of expectations. Eli Lilly LLY stock, + 10.39%, rose 10.4% after the pharmaceutical group lifted its forecasts with an update on its drug pipeline. How did the other assets behave? The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.473% Treasury bill rose 2.3 basis points to 1.460%. Treasury yields and prices move in opposite directions. The ICE US Dollar DXY Index, -0.25%, a measure of the currency against half a dozen other currency units, was down 0.2%. In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate CL00 crude, +1.02% for January CLF23, + 0.03% delivery, rose 0.2% to 70.87 $ per barrel. GC00 gold futures, + 0.80% for February delivery GCG22, + 0.80% ended down 0.4% to $ 1,764.50 an ounce. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index, + 0.26%, closed up 0.3%, while the London UKX FTSE 100 index, -0.66%, lost 0.7%. In Asia, the Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index, -0.38% fell 0.4%, while the Hang Seng HSI Index, -0.91% fell 0.9% in Hong Kong. Chinas CSI 300,000,300, -0.87% fell 0.8%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK index, + 2.04%, remained stable.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed reporting

