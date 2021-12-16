What are the UK coronavirus rules? New Christmas restrictions explained in England, Scotland, Wales and NI





As cases of the Omicron variant spread, Covid restrictions remain entrenched across the UK ahead of Christmas.

Countries broadly agree on booster vaccine programs for travel and accelerating Covid testing, but other rules differ slightly.

It shows what each country’s current restrictions look like as people across the UK are desperate to avoid the kind of action that devastated last year’s Christmas celebrations.

What are the UK coronavirus rules?

Despite significant opposition from the Conservatives to the government introducing Plan B to combat Omicron, even after the vote the UK now has some of the most relaxed rules in the UK.

Measures, including the NHS Covid Pass, which allows access to nightclubs and other venues, have passed the House of Representatives with support from Labor, which supports tighter controls.

Nightclubs and large venues are now obliged to check the coronavirus status of visitors over the age of 18, and people must show proof that they have been double-vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus passport rules apply to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, events with standing or moving potential, outdoor events with more than 4,000 people, and any event with more than 10,000 attendees (indoor or outdoor).

Face coverings are mandatory in most indoor public places and public transport, and people have been told to work from home whenever possible.

Boris Johnson also bolstered the Booster Zap campaign with a new goal to invite adults this week to vaccinate all eligible 18+ by the end of the year.

Learn more about Covid-19 What are Scotland’s Covid rules?

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon urged people across Scotland to limit socializing to three families before and after Christmas to prevent the spread of the new strain.

The prime minister has emphasized that she hasn’t asked anyone to cancel Christmas, but has advised people to limit socializing on either side of Christmas, which is current advice and not a legal requirement.

She also announced that it would become a legal obligation for employers to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.

Nicola Sturgeon has also called for businesses to return to the kind of safeguards that were in place at the start of the pandemic to avoid crowds, such as physical distancing and table service at bars.

As in the UK, everyone over the age of 18 should be able to book a booster jab online starting this week, and the program will take precedence over the flu vaccine.

Nursing home visits are limited to two households and all visitors must be tested for coronavirus before attending.

Middle school students as well as public transport and most indoor areas are required to wear face coverings, and indoor entertainment venues are required to collect customer information.

Adults must prove their coronavirus status with a pass to enter nightclubs and other venues.

Booster jab rollout extends across the UK at the end of the year (Photo: Getty Images) What are Wales’ Covid rules?

Wales still maintains zero-level restrictions, but the national health minister has warned people to prepare for more restrictions in the coming weeks with the government not removing anything from the table.

Even there, health officials are aiming to provide a booster vaccine to all eligible adults by the end of December, with appointments set for the new year.

Dr Gil Richardson of the Welsh Department of Public Health said the NHS Covid Pass, which allows Welsh people to show their double immunization status and test results, may need to be reviewed in light of the increase in booster programs.

This passport must be used to enter indoor environments such as cinemas and theaters, as well as many other indoor and outdoor events.

Face masks are mandatory in schools, public transport and shops, and people are urging people to work from home whenever possible.

The possibility of an early school closure is being considered after two boards, Denbighshire and Anglesey, have decided to switch to online learning starting December 17, with students in the last few days of the school year.

First Secretary Mark Drakeford said further restrictions may be possible after the Christmas break when children are out of school and government offices are closed.

What are Northern Ireland’s Covid rules?

Northern Ireland’s coronavirus passport system, which requires proof of coronavirus status, is mandatory for entry to various hospitality venues and large attendee events.

People who wish to use nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and other licensed buildings must present proof of immunization or negative sidestream test results or proof of previous infection.

This rule applies to admission to large indoor and outdoor events such as concerts and sporting events.

In addition, social gatherings in other homes, masks in secondary schools, and telecommuting where possible guidelines are also limited to 30 people.

Additional reports from the press association

