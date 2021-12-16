An immigrant activist says ICE expelled him in retaliation. Now he’s back in the USExBulletin





Claudio Rojas, who was deported from the United States in 2019, looms against a curtained window at his home in Moreno, Argentina on May 8, 2021. He was able to return to the United States in August. Natacha Pisarenko / AP .

When Claudio Rojas was deported in 2019, he knew it would be difficult to return to the United States

Rojas says he was returned to Argentina in retaliation for appearing in a film that criticized US immigration officials.

But his lawyers never gave up.

When Rojas landed in South Florida in August, his wife and children were there to greet him at the airport.

“This door that was closed opened,” Rojas told NPR in Spanish through an interpreter. “That’s why I say it was a miracle to be able to come back.”

Once an immigrant is deported, authorities rarely allow them to return to the country. But this has happened twice in recent months, as the Biden administration has allowed several prominent immigrant rights activists to return to the United States.

ICE retaliation allegations come under scrutiny under Biden administration

This is the first time Rojas has spoken publicly about his return. He is one of many prominent activists who were allowed to return to the United States, or whose immigration cases were abandoned, after claiming that U.S. immigration and customs retaliated against them. for their activism under the Trump administration.

ICE denies having retaliated against anyone. But for years immigrant advocates have made similar allegations and under the Biden administration those allegations caught on.

“Bringing home people kicked out for their activism is a very important first step in correcting what has been a truly outrageous attack on our democratic values,” said Alina Das, lawyer for Rojas and professor at the NYU School of Law.

Claudio Rojas, a 55-year-old handyman who was deported from the United States in 2019, poses for a photo at his home in Moreno, Argentina on May 8, 2021. His wife, two sons and two cubs -son stayed in Florida while Rojas was in Argentina. Natacha Pisarenko / AP .

Das has a second client who has also been cleared to re-enter the United States. Jean Montrevil is a longtime advocate for immigrant rights in New York City. His lawyers say ICE targeted Montrevil for his activism, using a decades-old conviction as a pretext to deport him to Haiti in 2018.

“I had come to a point where in Haiti I was afraid to leave my home,” Montrevil told NPR.

Montrevil was also cleared to return to the United States under the Biden administration and landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City in October. At first, Montrevil said, he wasn’t sure if he would be free to go.

“Maybe there’s a mistake. Maybe you need to go to detention. Maybe this, maybe that,” he said. “So when I finally got out to see my kids and the people waiting for me there, it was a sigh of relief.”

ICE denied having retaliated against Montrevil and Rojas. The agency did not respond to requests for comment on their return to the United States.

“If you speak up … the immigration system will come after you”

Under new directives from the Department of Homeland Security, immigration authorities have been explicitly urged not to take action against activists simply for exercising their freedom of expression.

“We have an obligation to protect the civil rights and civil liberties of every individual, regardless of their immigration status,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told NPR in September when the guidelines were issued. announced for the first time. “The exercise by an individual of their First Amendment rights cannot be a factor in the decision to take enforcement action,” Mayorkas said.

In theory, the First Amendment applies to everyone in the United States, even undocumented people. But in practice, courts tend to leave wide discretion to immigration authorities when deciding who to arrest and deport.

Lawyer Alina Das said the ICE abused this power when it decided to arrest and deport Montrevil and Rojas.

“It sent the signal that if you speak out against abuse of the immigration system, the immigration system will come after you,” Das said in an interview with NPR.

Das tried to persuade a federal appeals court that the ICE violated Rojas’ First Amendment right to free speech. But the case was closed after Rojas was allowed to return to the United States, and the court never rendered a decision.

Advocates want a path to citizenship and an end to immigration limbo

Although Montrevil and Rojas have been allowed to return to the United States, their legal status is temporary. Das wants immigration authorities to go further by granting them permanent legal status and a path to citizenship.

“As long as immigrant communities remain in limbo under the potential threat of deportation, they cannot really feel safe,” Das said. “That is why much more meaningful reform is needed. And what we have seen so far is just a first step.”

It is not known how long the latest DHS guidelines on immigration law enforcement will be in place. The states of Texas and Louisiana have challenged the guidelines in court, arguing that the rules prevent ICE officers and agents from doing their jobs. A trial is scheduled for early next year.

