Prime Minister Announces COVID-19 Investigation Committee Chairman





Today (Wednesday, December 15) the Prime Minister has appointed Rt Hon Baroness Heather Hallett DBE as Chair of the Public Investigation into the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Scheduled to begin work in the spring of 2022, Inquiry will have full powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 of 2005, including the power to compel documents and subpoena witnesses to present evidence of their oaths. Additional panel members will be appointed in the new year to give Inquiry access to the full range of expertise needed to complete important tasks.

The Inquiry will play a key role in examining the UK’s response to the pandemic and ensuring that we learn the right lessons for the future. The Prime Minister will now consult with Baron Harlett and the ministers of his administration on the terms of the mandate for inquiries, which will be announced as a draft in the new year.

Those most affected by the pandemic, including those who have sadly lost loved ones, should also have the opportunity to play an appropriate role in the process. Once the terms of the mandate are posted in the draft, Baron Hallett will proceed with a process of public participation and consultation, including the bereaved family and other affected groups, before the terms of the commission are finalized.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We would like to thank Baron Hallett for agreeing to assume the position of Chairperson of the COVID-19 Investigation.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role, and she shares my resolve that investigations are forensic and thorough, the way governments respond to epidemics.

Rt Hon Baroness Heather Hallett DBE said:

I am honored to be appointed Chair of the Covid-19 Inquiry. The pandemic has affected all of us. Some are much more serious than others. I am well aware that it has caused suffering to many people.

In the new year, I will seek views on the conditions of inquiry for those who have lost loved ones and all other affected groups.

Once the terms of the mandate are in place, I want to convince the British public that I will do my best to answer as many questions as possible about the UK’s response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future.

Baron Hallett retired from the Court of Appeals in 2019 to become a crossbench life associate. She previously conducted a range of well-known and complex investigations, investigations and reviews, including the role of coroner in the investigation into the deaths of 52 victims of the 7 July 2005 London bombings. Chairman of the Iraqi Death Investigation; As Chairman of the Hallett Review in 2014, Administrative Plans to Respond to Northern Ireland’s Fugitives.

Baron Hollett is currently serving as the coroner in the investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in July 2018 from exposure to the nerve agent Novichok. A new chairperson for the study will be appointed early in the new year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-announces-covid-19-inquiry-chair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos