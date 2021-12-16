US Retail Sales Slow With Vacation Buyers Facing Inflation And Shortages





Retail sales edged up at the start of the holiday season as shoppers faced rising inflation and supply shortages, and some bought gifts earlier.

Sales at retail stores, online vendors and restaurants in the United States increased seasonally 0.3% in November from the previous month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. This was weaker than last month’s consumer price increase and a slowdown from October’s strong 1.8% sales increase.

Overall, consumer demand is strong and well above last year’s levels. Retail sales rose 18.2% in November from a year earlier, showing low unemployment, rising wages and savings from stimulus payments give Americans the ability to spend more this year. The gain far exceeded the 6.8% increase in consumer prices in November from the previous year, according to the Labor Department.

But there are barriers to the ability of consumers to continue to spend faster than rising prices. Inflation is at an all-time high for 39 years, rising costs for essentials, such as energy and transportation, could limit spending on gifts, electronics and accessories, as well as chain problems. supply and labor leading to shortages of goods and reduced capacity in the service sector.

Another factor is that the holiday shoppers seemed to have started at the start of this year. October’s gain in retail sales was the largest since March.

If you look at the weakness in November sales, it seems more related to holiday shopping, said Aditya Bhave, an economist for Bank of America. Some of that will reflect the prices, but the bigger story here is the change in the seasonal pattern, with consumers buying holiday gifts earlier than usual years.

Wednesday’s report showed sales at electronics stores were down 4.6% in November from the previous month, while sales at general merchandise stores were down 1.2%. Spending by non-store retailers, including online sellers, was flat last month.

The warehouses of the Inland Empire of California are a critical step in the American supply chain. Low warehouse vacancy rates in the region, combined with port delays, create a perfect storm of challenges this holiday season. Photo: Sam Rosenthal

Sporting goods, musical instrument and book stores saw sales increase 1.3% in November, matching the gain in food and beverage stores. Sales at gasoline stations rose 1.7% last month and 52% from a year earlier, partly reflecting higher prices at the pump.

Higher spending on groceries and gas could limit sales elsewhere. Inflation can be a double whammy for low-income consumers, who tend to spend a higher percentage of their income than high-income households and tend to spend more on the more volatile categories, like the food and energy, Bhave said. .

Since the retail sales figures are not adjusted for inflation, higher prices contribute some of the growth. But other factors, such as a lingering savings glut for many consumers since the worst of the pandemic, are also fueling growth. This can contribute to a continuous cycle of rising prices, as companies have confidence that customers will be willing to pay them.

We didn’t see that resistance, Bruce Thorn, managing director of Big Lots Inc., the discount retailer, said in an earnings call earlier this month. They expected to be able to continue to pass on these price increases.

Danielle David, at her consignment store in Minnesota, said 2021 would be the best year in her 14 years in business. Photo: Danielle David

Danielle David, owner of Danielle Consignment Boutique in Rochester, Minnesota, said 2021 would be the best year in her 14 years in business. It has already surpassed $ 350,000 in sales this year, having recorded annual sales of around $ 240,000 in 2019 and 2020, thanks to strong sales of pre-owned luxury goods from brands like Lululemon, Michael Kors and Gucci.

People want to save money, but they also want to buy a lot more, so here they can get a $ 50- $ 100 shirt for $ 12, she said. It has helped that so many people are spending their free time during pandemic shutdowns tidying up their homes and mounting a war on the clutter.

Ms David is already seeing opportunities ahead: with prom dresses expected to be scarce next spring, she’s stocked up on vintage offerings to get ready. I told people to come and get them while I got them, she said.

The backlogs that have kept liners anchored offshore for weeks due to pandemic disruptions are not diminishing quickly, despite a series of new federal policies and procedural changes at major seaports. While major retailers, like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., have been successful in keeping shelves well stocked and deliveries smooth, stores run the risk of ending up with excess or obsolete inventory if goods arrive too late. for holiday shopping.

Industries where inflation hits the hardest may begin to see consumers withdrawing from certain purchases due to price increases.

Jill Grobowsky Bergus, co-owner of three Lockhart Smokehouse barbecue restaurants in the Dallas area, said they’ve had to hike prices 20-30% in recent months. Photo: Kathy Tran

Jill Grobowsky Bergus, co-owner of three Lockhart Smokehouse barbecue restaurants in the Dallas area, said they had had to hike prices 20% to 30% in recent months and refrained from further increases because they feared that customers do not launder.

We were talking to our meat supplier like day traders did, Ms. Grobowsky Bergus said. Beef prices have increased 21% in the past year, while pork prices have increased 17%, according to government data. Spending at restaurants increased 1% in November from the previous month.

Shortages of materials and labor also caused problems. Lockhart Smokehouse has raised wages to keep employees and has had to deal with suppliers who don’t have enough delivery drivers. Even 2-ounce plastic cups for barbecue sauce are rare.

Still, sales were strong in November, she said, and have improved since the Delta variant’s worst wave this summer.

Growth in restaurant sales bodes well for a rebalancing of the economy between spending on goods and services, which has been heavily skewed towards the good during the pandemic, economists said.

Some slowdown at the margin in restaurants and other high-contact services seems likely in December and the future due to Omicron, but the Delta Wave experience suggests that ebbs from the pandemic tend to be brief and quickly reversed, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont.

