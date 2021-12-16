HHS Forecasts Show Omicron Expands Covid Testing Offer In US





The possibility has fueled concerns among Biden officials about whether manufacturing of PCR labs, professional point-of-care and home testing will be able to keep pace with a sudden surge in demand. HHS officials have shared the modeling with the diagnostics industry in recent days, people with knowledge of the matter have said, but have yet to publicly report plans for further initiatives to increase supply.

The White House referred questions to the Department of Health and Human Services. An HHS official said the department was modeling a range of scenarios to prepare for potential future public health needs.

“Demand for testing involves many behavioral variables, but we are focused on preparedness and continue to make sure there are plenty of tests available as well as vaccines, boosters and other tools to help protect the American people,” the manager told POLITICO.

Sources close to the diagnostics industry told POLITICO they were confident manufacturers would be able to keep pace with the increased demand for testing.

But the Biden administration is concerned that the supply of all types of Covid-19 diagnostics will keep pace during the Omicron wave, according to Mayo Clinic Labs president William Morice.

Modeling at the federal level has indicated that demand will exceed supply in all different modalities, said Morice, who is also chairman of the board of the American Clinical Laboratory Association. It’s unlike any conversation we’ve had with this administration in terms of urgency.

The United States currently records more than 1.6 million daily Covid-19 tests, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Many home antigen tests go unreported to public health authorities, which means millions of increasingly popular rapid test results are likely not included in that tally.

Even so, authorities are bracing for a resurgence of the virus this winter driven by a variant of Omicron that initial data shows is more contagious than its predecessors.

In a meeting Tuesday with public health officials that was first reported by The Washington Post, the administration detailed two scenarios for how Omicron could spread. One path showed an increase in infections in the spring, two people present said. The second predicted a worse and more immediate flare-up caused by a combination of Omicron and Delta cases, as well as the flu.

Thirty-six states have reported cases of Omicron, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday. The administration estimates that the number of infections caused by the variant doubles every other day.

Senior health officials downplayed the need for additional public health measures to contain the spread, stressing that existing vaccines remain the best weapon against the virus.

Early data shows that those who received Covid-19 boosters are much better protected against Omicron than those who only received their first round of shots, and the White House has stepped up efforts to make the boosters more widely available.

Vaccines are the best line of defense against Covid, outright, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday, touting the accelerated pace of booster vaccinations over the past two weeks. .

Still, CDC data shows more than 70 percent of adults have yet to receive a booster dose, meaning the number of cases could increase long before most of the country is no longer fully protected.

Public health experts and even some lawmakers have warned for months that the United States needs a more robust testing system, especially with the virus likely to continue circulating long after the pandemic has officially ended.

The administration has spent billions of dollars to strengthen the testing supply chain. But it has so far refused to make the kinds of massive home test purchases that critics say could lower their price and make them more widely available.

Earlier this month, the White House instead outlined a plan forcing private insurers to reimburse people for the cost of their home tests, starting at some point in January. It also distributes 50 million tests for free to community centers and other collection points.

Sam Scarpino, director general of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundations Pandemic Prevention Institute, said if there is an exponential growth in cases, a super exponential increase in the demand for testing will follow in part due to the very concerned individuals. and those exposed to a confirmed infection.

The thing that is more important than the number of tests is how quickly the results come back, Scarpino said. In some ways it would be more important for us to do less testing and get it out to people faster. We were going to have to be prepared to prioritize who has access to these tests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/15/omicron-covid-testing-524820

