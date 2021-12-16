UK Vaccine Passports for Clubs and Venues Start Wednesday – Billboard





LONDON – New restrictions on nightclubs and music venues in England have been introduced to address the sharp rise in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Parliamentarians supported Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial ‘Plan B’ action on Tuesday (December 14), with 369 lawmakers making COVID-19 vaccine passports a legal requirement for access to clubs and some concert halls. They voted in favor of it and recorded 126 against.

This rule goes into effect on Wednesday. This means that in the UK, people over the age of 18 can enter multiple numbers only if they show proof that they have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative in the last 48 hours. Music venues, including nightclubs and indoor venues that cannot seat more than 500 people.

Proof of vaccine status through the NHS Covid Pass is also required for outdoor venues with no seating capacity of 4,000 or more, and any venue with more than 10,000 people (indoor or outdoor). Similar corona passport schemes are already in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The MP also voted to support face masks, which are mandatory in most indoor environments in the UK, but the rule doesn’t apply to nightclubs and music venues.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said in the House of Representatives ahead of the vote: “The risk of COVID-19 cannot be eliminated, but it can be reduced. Javid said the regulations will “make some of the most potentially hazardous environments safer” and are due to be reviewed on January 5.

Nearly 100 Conservative MPs voted against their party and against passing a vaccine. The government originally announced in July that it would make vaccine passports a legal entry requirement for English-language theaters and nightclubs, but abandoned the plan months later because of high levels of vaccination and new coronavirus treatments.

That optimism is now rapidly dissipating with the advent of omicron mutations. There were 4,713 confirmed cases of omicrons reported in the UK on Monday, with the first death related to the strain reported. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates that the actual number of infections per day is much higher at around 200,000.

According to the latest data, nearly 47 million people in the UK have received both vaccines, or 81% of the adult population. The government has promised to provide booster jabs to all adults who want them by the end of December.

The introduction of vaccine passports for nightclubs and music venues has met with fierce opposition in the live music and entertainment sector due to logistical problems for businesses and negative impact on footsteps. According to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), deals between Scottish venues and clubs have fallen by 30% since October 1 came into effect. In Wales, business fell by 26%, the organization says.

“These additional restrictions will jeopardize the survival of the company in 2022,” NTIA chief executive Michael Kill said of the vote on Tuesday. “Our members have supported the national pandemic effort for over two years, working on guidance on closures on request, restricting trade, investing in new mitigation measures and training that can be held there. [sic] Kiel calls for “urgent extra help” in this sector, keeping customers and employees safe.

The new action comes at a pivotal time for grassroots music venues in the UK, where audiences fell 23% and revenues fell by 27% in the six days after the government announced the Plan B restrictions, according to a study by the Music Venue Trust. .

Of the 284 venue owners surveyed, 61% said they had to cancel at least one event between December 6-13, either because of poor sales, one of the travel parties testing positive for COVID-19, or canceling reservations. Advance ticket sales fell 27% due to declining consumer confidence, the organization said. The organization has inflicted a loss of nearly £2 million across the sector.

The Music Venue Trust urges the government to immediately create a “ring fence stabilization fund” to protect grassroots live businesses.

“This is one of the busiest times for grassroots music venues,” said Beverley Whitrick, Trust’s Director of Strategy. “A loss of this magnitude cannot continue without the risk of putting hundreds of music venues in crisis mode and permanently shutting down.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/uk-vaccine-passports-clubs-venues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos