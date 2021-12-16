The NFL announces UK home marketing access for six teams. 18 Teams Granted Access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas | NFL News





Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers have been given access to the UK.

The NFL’s International Marketing Area

The NFL announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMAs) in eight countries.

This groundbreaking new initiative provides clubs with access to the international sphere for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable the club to drive NFL fan growth internationally while building a global brand. grant.

Rights in the UK are granted to the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

“The NFL fandom starts with our club,” said Christopher Halpin, NFL Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “This important initiative will enable NFL teams to develop meaningful and direct relationships with NFL fans overseas to promote fan growth and enthusiasm worldwide. to promote it. We were very pleased with the number of club offers, creativity and level of commitment overall during this initial application period. I look forward to seeing the team begin their efforts early next year.”

As part of the International HMA program, the club has access to the international market for a minimum of five years, during which time the club has the right to pursue activities in the international market that are consistent with what it can do in a domestic HMA. .

This includes face-to-face and digital marketing, corporate sponsored sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the marketplace.

Clubs can begin activation on the floating market on 1 January 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguar owner Shad Khan said: “Since 2012 when we first promised to play an annual home game in London, Jaguar has experienced firsthand their overwhelming passion for American football in England.”

“Beyond the paved arena, over 85,000 students are playing JagTag, our streamlined version of football. This is a real testament to our growth in the UK and will only be enhanced by the IHMA program we will focus on further developing our fan base. Playing in London and helping the counterfeit by being there all year. Let me be the first to welcome a new NFL team to England!”

Chicago Bears President George H McCaskey, member of the NFL International Committee, said, “It is an honor to receive the UK International Home Marketing Region from the League.” “The Chicago Bears have a long history in England and have one of the biggest NFL fan bases in England. We are excited to continue that passion and continue to grow the international football game.”

International Home Marketing Region UK Germany Mexico Canada Brazil Spain China Australia Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Jacksonville Jaguar Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans New York Jets Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers

Tom Garfinkel, Vice President, President and CEO of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium said:

“Miami Dolphins has an international brand with ardent followers in the UK. Our priority is to serve fans in South Florida, but we are expanding our presence internationally over the next few years with our UK fan clubs and partners. and is committed to investing in innovation, technology and community impact.”

“This is a great opportunity to connect directly with Vikings fans around the world, grow their fan base and develop interest in the game of football,” said Minnesota Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf.

“This is another step towards deepening this relationship as we have seen the power of Vikings fans around the world through the team’s previous matches in London and the launch of the UK Vikings social media channel in 2018. We look forward to solidifying the enabling factors. And I will return to the UK in 2022 and in the future.”

New York Jets President Hymie Elhai said: “International marketing clearly represents tremendous growth opportunities for both the NFL and Jets. We are excited to showcase our players, coaches and their personalities in the UK. Grassroots program, unique marketplace. I am excited to build a fan base in the UK through my revitalization and strategic partnerships and look forward to building long-lasting relationships.”

Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers, said: “As a long-time member of the NFL International Committee, the 49ers know there has never been a better time to invest in the UK and we are grateful to the NFL for giving us this right.

“The direct perspective gained from playing twice in London and the continued investment in Leeds United give our organization a real appreciation for England. We look forward to using our unique strategy and engaging content to attract new fans and partners. UK.”

With the league’s commitment to international games, all 32 clubs will play at least one international match over the next eight seasons. The league will do its best to ensure that the club plays international in an international HMA where possible.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand the global reach of the NFL by forging long-term relationships with these international markets that will play a key role in the continued growth and expansion of our sport for years to come,” the Tampa Bay said. This is Joel Glazer, Buccaneers Owner/Co-President and Chairman of the NFL International Committee.

“Most of our league success is rooted in the strong connections individual teams have built with their fans, and this initiative provides more ways to engage and energize our international fanbase.”

Each spring, clubs may submit future proposals for review by the International Committee.

