BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review





Even though almost nine years have passed since BMW started its EV journey with the pioneering i3 hatchback way back in 2013, BMW’s first midsize electric sedan seems a long time coming.

In fact, it appears that it was the i3 experience that delayed BMW’s move into the mainstream EV market to challenge existing offerings from Tesla, Porsche and Mercedes. Although the i3 was a brave and radical little car that didn’t quite work out (and the same goes for the new supercar, the i8), this new i4 is on the other side of the engineering and styling spectrum.

Instead of taking the I’m-electric-so-I’m-different route, it adopts a carefully modified version of the well-proven platform already used in the existing 3 and 4 series models, and also adopts the relatively familiar Gran Sport 4 . – Door body styling that looks sleek and sporty, but is not afraid to speak. That’s not to say the i4 is worse for this corporate pragmatism. It is a completely attractive, ideally sized and well-balanced car. But it’s fascinating to see that BMW now believes buyers of midsize EV sedans (mostly business user choosers) have already taken a big enough step toward ditching the ICE, and don’t want to be challenged to adopt a shaky new car. As well as looks and body.

The i4 has almost the same proportions and road space as the 3-series. The track is slightly wider and the center of gravity is lower as the batteries are mainly carried under the floor (and slightly where it used to be a transmission tunnel).

The closer you get, the more obvious the difference. Long accents on the side of the body give the vehicle a unique character and advertise the presence of an 80.7 kWh (net) lithium-ion battery. At the front are ultra-thin LED headlights on either side of an angled, technically-looking iteration of a BMW kidney grille similar to that used in the new iX SUV. On the i4, the grille is almost completely obscured because electric cars require less cooling. Instead, it provides a great place for a variety of futuristic cameras in the car.

Two models are available. Headline 537bhp twin motor, all-wheel drive i4 M50 (£63,905) A slightly lighter and quieter single motor than the ones we’ve already tested, rear-drive eDrive40 (drive here), can be specified in the Basic Sport or the M Sport trim we tried 335bhp at the tap. The most eye-catching figure for our car is the official 367 miles on the WLTP cycle. On top of that, the low price of £9500 and a very healthy 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds mean that the eDrive40 is the most likely i4 model to appear in the UK. driveway. BMW’s launch ad usefully points out that the output of the 40 model “puts it on par with BMW’s most powerful current in-line six-cylinder diesel”.

Given its performance and range, our test vehicle’s curb weight of 2125kg doesn’t look bad compared to its competitors. BMW says the battery in the i4, assembled with the rest of the car in Munich, now has 40% more energy density than that used in the pioneering i3 because the batteries are better in cooling, packaging and chemistry. It also uses no rare earth ingredients and is made entirely from renewable energy.

