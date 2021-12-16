US promises to define “statelessness” first for federal government





A stateless person is someone who does not have the nationality of any country, according to the United Nations, but the United States does not have its own definition, which makes it difficult for the federal government to understand the needs of this population. .

For example, in the United States, stateless people might not have identity documents, according to DHS.

The ministry believes changes will help stateless people have better access to legal immigration status and benefits.

Typically, stateless people around the world face challenges, including the inability to obtain employment or government services and difficulty obtaining travel documents, a DHS official told CNN.

DHS, which is responsible for managing the U.S. legal immigration system, will also increase the data available on stateless people in the country.

This decision could impact hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.

According to a study by the Center for Migration Studies in New York, approximately 218,000 US residents are potentially stateless or potentially at risk of statelessness. These groups live in all 50 states, with the largest populations in California (20,600), New York (18,500) and Texas (15,200), according to the group. Stateless persons may have arrived in the United States as refugees, on temporary visas, or through irregular channels, according to the study published in 2020.

Donald Kerwin, executive director of the Center for Migration Studies and lead author of the study, welcomed the DHS announcement.

He called the move “a long time ago” and called for the United States to also become a party to the 1954 and 1961 United Nations Statelessness Conventions.

“This population has been waiting for some sort of path to status for a long time,” he said, adding that during the study they found that no federal agency had reliable information on stateless people in the country. United States.

All over the world, people are at risk of statelessness. For example, some Kurds in Iraq, Iran, Syria and Lebanon may be stateless, and the children of Syrian refugees may be stateless, as several destination countries do not grant birthright citizenship.

In Myanmar, the Rohingya ethnic minority faces statelessness.

“Your life is severely restricted because you don’t have a state, you don’t have a country,” the official said.

There are no comprehensive government statistics on the number of stateless people in the United States or the number of people who have applied for immigration benefits, which is part of the reason for creating a definition, according to DHS.

“We are doing something historic, this is a major step towards protecting a significant number of people,” the official said, adding that it was a priority for the Biden administration.

When asked why this is happening now compared to previous administrations, the official said that despite its magnitude, the problem has had to compete with other immigration priorities.

“DHS is committed to continuing initiatives aimed at improving the recognition and protection of vulnerable populations, including stateless persons in the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Wednesday.

This story has been updated with reaction to the announcement.

