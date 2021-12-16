Tensions with China force US to strengthen ties with Southeast AsiaExBulletin





In Indonesia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about how the United States plans to deepen its economic engagement in Southeast Asia. The United States has focused more on security in the region so far.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Southeast Asia this week crowns a series of high-level American visitors pledging to re-engage the United States in the region, a region that has been hit hard by the pandemic and which seeks greater economic commitment. And that engagement comes as the US-China rivalry escalates. NPR’s Julie McCarthy reports.

JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: Outlining the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific, Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Beijing sparingly in his speech this week in Jakarta, while pointing out that the United States is a better bet than china.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

ANTONY BLINKEN: We all have a stake in ensuring that the most dynamic region in the world is free from coercion and accessible to all. It’s good for people all over the region. It’s good for Americans.

MCCARTHY: But eminent colleague Kishore Mahbubani of the National University of Singapore said the region is less interested in talks about freedom and openness than in the material needs of Southeast Asia. Mahbubani says the United States has focused its attention on defense and security while China has taken precedence over trade and economic development. He says China now trades twice as much with the region’s 10 economies as the United States – worth $ 650 billion.

KISHORE MAHBUBANI: So at the end of the day that’s the most important statistic to watch out for – not the number of submarines you have in the area. It is the volume of trade you do with the region.

MCCARTHY: Blinken says the United States will bridge the infrastructure gap. But Mahbubani notes that China is way ahead of the United States in building roads and railroads with Chinese money and technology, from Indonesia to Laos.

MAHBUBANI: There is now a new high speed train in Laos. It started in Laos. It is one of the poorest countries in the world. He now has a faster train than anything the United States has, which is remarkable.

MCCARTHY: That’s not to say countries aren’t concerned about China’s rising power. They are, according to Dewi Fortuna Anwar, a member of the Indonesian Academy of Sciences. But she says Southeast Asian countries have to deal with China for better or for worse. It’s there for the long haul, she says. While the United States has often been seen as absent.

DEWI FORTUNA ANWAR: So there’s this perception that, you know, America is quite often distracted, inconsistent, and doesn’t have a long lifespan.

MCCARTHY: Blinken’s visit was to demonstrate that the United States is back and in listen mode. Anwar says that during stops in Indonesia and Malaysia, Blinken would likely have heard that Southeast Asia didn’t want to be forced to choose sides.

ANWAR: We like to have a choice. You know, for Indonesia, the strategic autonomy of the region is very important, and that means that we want to be engaged with all parties, with all the great powers, without becoming too dependent, without allowing any great power to ” impose its hegemony.

MCCARTHY: Mahbubani says the region wants to be good friends with the United States and China.

MAHBUBANI: And indeed, we would like both sides to frankly take a break from the geopolitical contest and focus on tackling the common challenges we face today, like COVID-19 or climate change.

MCCARTHY: Blinken said the United States doesn’t want a conflict. But he called Beijing’s aggressive action in the South China Sea a demonstration of how China is undermining the rules-based international order the United States wants to uphold. Munir Majid of CARI ASEAN Research and Advocacy says the region is supporting the US effort.

MUNIR MAJID: Without America taking action to show that it wants to see order preserved and protected, China could change it.

MCCARTHY: Blinken canceled its stopover in Thailand to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID after a traveling press member tested positive. Julie McCarthy, NPR News.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

