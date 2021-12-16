Portugal, France, labs block UK visitors without Covid test results





Authorities in mainland France and Portugal have outlawed self-administered Covid tests on UK visitors.

Persons traveling from the UK to EU countries cannot generate the results of tests they have completed themselves for entry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Travel Advice page lists the new inspection requirements for visitors to the UK. UK visitors are now required to present proof of a PCR or antigen-negative test result performed prior to departure and check in at the laboratory.

Advice for France: Test results must be accredited by the laboratory to be accepted. Self-administered NHS tests are not considered valid for travel purposes.

The Paris government is now expected to adopt a UK-like framework that requires Britons to complete a PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours of departure for France and conduct a PCR test on arrival. It is most likely intended for anyone 12 years of age or older.

Strict new regulations for mainland Portugal require passengers to undergo rapid antigen testing in a professionally conducted laboratory.

Here’s the FCO’s advice: If you have antigen testing, make sure it meets the standards set out in the EU Common List of Rapid Antigen Testing. Self-administration testing is not permitted.

“You must not use the NHS screening service to get tested to facilitate travel to another country. You must schedule a personal examination.

At the beginning of the new rules, 591 international passengers were fined for violating the Ministry of Interior’s testing requirements, according to Portuguese newspapers. Most had to pay another exam fee upon arrival.

More than 20 airlines have reportedly been fined for carrying passengers who are not legally permitted to travel.

