Dangerous hurricane-force winds roar across the United States





It’s a lot of wind.Gif: Earth Wind Map

The United States may add high winds to the list of weather disasters this year. Within days of a deadly tornado outbreak, a large part of the country will face dangerous winds that could cause grassland fires and blowing snow and snow.

The wind may seem milder than the tornadoes, forest fires, hurricanes and heat waves that have hit the country this year. But the situation is no joke, with hurricane-force winds possible Wednesday from southern California to Michigan. In total, strong wind watches or warnings cover an astonishing 21% of the bottom 48 and cover 36 million people.

The conditions that will propel the winds are similar to those that caused Friday’s tornado outbreak: abnormal heat over the Midwest and South, and a storm crying out from the west. Fortunately, however, severe weather that could lead to more tornadoes is not likely to come into play in areas affected by Friday’s outbreak. But the National Weather Service still warns of an unprecedented outbreak of severe thunderstorms this time of year in parts of the upper Midwest and rare tornado watches in December are possible in places more accustomed to snow in this time of year.

Temperatures could be up to 38 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal, and dozens of records could fall from Texas to Wisconsin. Dallas could crack at 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius), while the frozen tundra of Green Bay could reach 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius), both of which would be record heat. A total of 51 weather stations are expected to equal or break daily records, according to data from the NWS. (Hello, climate change.)

This winter sizzle will be met by a storm system falling from the west delivering snow to the mountains measured in feet. The warm air outside the storm will essentially act like a magnet, pulling the cold front towards it and triggering a wild windstorm. Winds will be 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 km / h) over a large area, with the possibility of gusts of up to 100 mph (161 km / h), a speed equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane. Lamar, Colorado, has previously recorded a gust to 107 mph (172 km / h) and other parts of the state are not far behind.

In areas that have seen a snowpack and paltry precipitation like the southwest, blast dust will be a huge problem. Where snow is on the ground, it could lift and cause whiteout conditions. The NWS Storm Prediction Center warns of extremely critical fire conditions in eastern New Mexico and Colorado, as well as parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska, an area covering over 121,000 square miles (313,000 square kilometers). The agency has been calling since a weather day of volatile fires due to high winds, heat and low humidity, all conditions that could turn a wandering spark into a firestorm in a drought-stricken region and weak snow cover.

Such a high-end fire weather environment is rare this time of year, the SPC tweeted. This is the first extremely critical risk area for the month of December since the start of surveys in 1999.

Severe storms expected to hit the northern parts of the Midwest will also blow quickly. The NWS issued a special weather statement with exclamation marks to highlight the threat:

Storms will move between 60 and 70 mph! Conditions will deteriorate very quickly. Unless preparations are made in advance, it can be difficult to find adequate shelter when you notice storms starting to approach. These are expected to be high-end wind turbine producers, so pay close attention to warnings issued later today.

While climate change currently plays a role in almost all increases in heat, natural models like La Nia are also opening the door to this type of weather model. If there is one small, small glimmer of hope, it is that the region hard hit by tornadoes should not face the impact of the winds. But really, the last thing we need right now is another traumatic weather event. Personally, I am voting to suspend all time until we understand what is going on here.

Update, 12/15/21, 1:50 p.m. ET: This post has been updated to include the latest information on forecasts, hazards, and what’s happening in the field so far. Stay safe there!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/dangerous-high-winds-are-coming-to-the-u-s-1848216497 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos