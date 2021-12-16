



Almost a year after the UK left the EU, Bavarian exports to the UK have declined sharply since Brexit, according to a study by the Prognos Institute. It comes after German banks welcomed the UK economy after leaving the EU.

Economists at the Prognos Institute say Bayern’s exports to the UK fell 3% in the first three quarters.

Overall exports increased by a total of 15%, but imports from the UK declined even more sharply.

Despite an agreement signed by the UK and the EU, the Prognos Institute warns that expected differences in technical norms and standards could make trade with the UK much more difficult.

According to their research, taking automobiles as an example, European and UK vehicle type approval certificates are no longer mutually recognizable.

Thus, economists warn that new barriers to trade are emerging in many other areas as well, due to different product regulations, a lack of mutual awareness of professional degrees and qualifications, and other rules of food law.

VBW Managing Director Bertram Brossardt said the trade deal prevented the worst outcome of Brexit, but “there can be no talk of a trouble-free deal”.

He continued, “There is an urgent need for regulation for mutual recognition of product regulation in commodity trade.

“In the services trade, it is important to replace hotchpotch with regulations from a single source. And we need to simplify the barriers to mutual recognition of qualifications.

“The goal should be to get back to constructive cooperation as soon as possible.”

An article published on the corporate blog of German bank IKB Deutsche Industriebank in November highlighted that the UK economy had not collapsed despite predictions of post-Brexit chaos on Wednesday.

They added that investment in the UK has proven robust and that business or consumer confidence has not deteriorated appreciably.

Dr Klaus Bauknecht, chief economist at the IKB, pointed out that most of the current economic hardship in the UK is not in Brexit, but in the government’s response to COVID-19.

Given this, he added that many of the same problems, such as reduced potential growth, could be seen in Germany.

Dr Bauknecht wrote that in most cases Brexit did not exacerbate the financial difficulties faced by the UK government during the Covid pandemic.

“Brexit is [NHS staff shortage] The situation is even worse because the number of doctors in the UK did not decrease between 2016 and 2020.”

Dr Bauknecht also said: “The GDP slump a year and a half ago seemed to confirm the pessimists at first.

“But the UK economy is now in relatively good shape again, especially when compared to the German economy.

“This is why the Bank of England is already considering its first rate hike, especially since estimates of potential growth support the argument that the negative consequences of Brexit can remain manageable.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the Bank of England (BoE) show that the UK trade outlook has contracted at the global level.

ONS and BoE have published data showing UK trading habits over the past 24 years.

In 2016, UK trade flows were around 58% and EU trade flows were 72%.

The UK’s trade GDP is the highest since 2019, when it was around 62% in 2006.

At the same time, the European Union peaked at around 75%, the highest in history.

Both suffered losses when the 2020 pandemic hit, but only the EU recovered, whereas trade did not recover after the UK left the bloc.

A government spokesperson told Express.co.uk: deal.

“We have signed more than £760 billion trade agreements with 70 countries and the EU, and as independent trading countries secured access to India, Mexico, Canada and the Gulf region as well as access to the CPTPP free trade bloc of over £8 trillion.

“Our trade strategy is to boost our world-class exports and secure valuable financial investments that bring prosperity to all parts of the UK. We also look forward to entering into ambitious deals with Australia and New Zealand next year.”

Additional report by Monika Pallenberg

