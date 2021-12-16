Congress approves $ 2.5 trillion debt limit increase





Congress approved an increase in the debt limit on Wednesday morning, acting ahead of a key deadline to avert an unprecedented default.

The Senate and House have approved a bill raising the debt ceiling by $ 2.5 trillion, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signature.

Raising the debt ceiling pushes the problem back after the November 2022 midterm elections.

Biden plans to sign debt ceiling legislation on Thursday, according to a White House official.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Congress to increase the borrowing limit by Wednesday, saying she believed it would run out of room to avoid the very first U.S. default soon after.

The Treasury Department’s cash balance is sufficient to meet the government’s planned cash outflows until at least Thursday, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

The resolution we vote on will raise the debt ceiling to a level commensurate with the funding needed to enter 2023, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said ahead of the vote.

Last week, Biden signed a bill designed to allow Democrats to raise the US debt limit on their own. Democrats control 50 Senate seats and Vice President Kamala Harris can sever all ties to the chamber. The deal allowing Democrats to raise the debt ceiling was the product of talks between Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.

No Senate Republican voted to increase the debt ceiling. The vote in this chamber was 50-49. In the House, he cleared 221-209 shortly after midnight, with only one Republican, Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, joining Democrats in supporting the measure.

Democrats want to create even more inflation on their own. So, as Republicans have made clear for months, they will also have to raise the debt ceiling, McConnell said last week.

Schumer said his party wanted to adopt the increased debt limit to pay off debts we have already incurred, as any household should.

