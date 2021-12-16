Meri Brown is friends with Kody Brown





Get through tough times. Meri Brown recalled the hardest part of quarantining herself on her own amidst her and Kody Browns’ difficult relationship.

It’s one of the things I love to do, get away from it all, says Meri, 50, of her favorite hike in Flagstaff, Ariz., During an exclusive Us Weeklys preview of the Sister Wives episode of Sunday, December 19. We have COVID going on, I run two businesses, were quarantining each other.

While taking in the natural beauty of her surroundings, Meri, who is Kody’s first wife, admits: As a family, we haven’t really spent a lot of time together and that’s weird.

During her confessional, she notes that she found herself alone. She cries at one point before revealing that I just miss my family.

Kody, 52, who shares his 26-year-old daughter Mariah with Meri, explains how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has been on her plural family, explaining that Meri has struggled more than the other wives.

Meri and Kody married in 1990 before welcoming Janelle Brown into their marriage in 1993 and Christine Brown in 1994. Robyn Brown married Kody in 2010. Christine, 49, announced in November that she and Kody are together. ‘were separated after more than 20 years.

I’ve always seen that one of the main benefits of plural marriage is that no one in the family would ever experience true loneliness, Kody said on camera. The way things have turned out for our family, that is not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I go to talk to her every day.

While Meri and Kody have been together for over 30 years, they legally separated in 2014 so Kody could adopt Robyns’ children from a previous marriage, their relationship has been rocky for some time now. As she spent more and more time alone amid the ongoing health crisis, Meri noticed how much their relationship had changed.

Kody and I had a conversation recently, this stuff boiled down to, We were friends. Which I guess is a good thing, she said in the teaser. I guess I’m just hoping for more than that.

The California native further explains her frustration with their situation, saying: Kody has told me some things more recently that lead me to believe that there is no repair in our relationship. There are days when I am very, very discouraged. Then there are days when I have so much hope.

Despite all the tough times, Meri swears she won’t leave the family, explaining, if I stop, if I walk away, it won’t get better.

Kody previously told us about the consequences of his divorce from Meri on their continued relationship over the years.

Meri and I have lived in a very dark place for a very long time, he said exclusively in February. Rather, it was about trying to get us out of this hole we got into.

Watch the exclusive Sister Wives preview above to see how other wives are dealing with isolation amid the pandemic.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

