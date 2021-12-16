US sports leagues face COVID-19 outbreaks among variants





U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapid rise in COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid a continued rise in the delta variant of the coronavirus and growing cases of the omicron mutation highly transmissible.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA and NHL have had to postpone games over the past month with so many players sidelined, and the Tulane and University of Washington men’s basketball teams have seen cancellations due to epidemics in their programs. The NFL won’t postpone games, saying forfeits could be at stake instead.

The difficulties for American sport follow the spike in infections in Europe, where English Premier League officials have canceled three football games in four days due to the virus and the German government has temporarily restricted Bundesliga arenas to 50 % attendance or 15,000 fans.

But don’t expect the American leagues to pick up the “bubble” game again or stop for a few weeks to let things calm down.

“The way our system is set up now, an infection sets off a chain of events and that leads to confusion, disruption, chaos. But from a medical point of view, these people are mostly vaccinated and not going. not in the hospital, ”said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

“We were in a very different world from a year ago. It’s not so bad for healthy young athletes,” Chin-Hong added.

And there are too many financial stakes for the leagues to consider shutdowns, given the millions upon millions of dollars lost when the sport took a hiatus last year. There is also the pressure from the fans to take into account.

“The short answer is money. This is what drives the decisions (of the leagues) to keep playing, even in the face of these epidemics,” said Nola Agha, professor of sports management at the University of San Francisco. .

“I don’t think they will reduce the number of fans or shut down the whole season,” she continued. “I think they will continue to do their best within the guidelines of the local health department, which could reduce the number of fans.”

On Wednesday in Canada, the country’s largest province, Ontario, home to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs and NHL Ottawa Senators, set a 50% capacity cap. for large gatherings such as professional sporting events.

So far, the NHL has had the most postponed games for a league in North America this season, with 10. The Senators finished first in mid-November, followed by the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes this season. week. On Wednesday alone, the Nashville Predators added six players and six staff to health and safety protocols, and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron also came in.

The omicron variant is primarily responsible for the rise in NHL cases, according to a person with direct knowledge of discussions between the league and the NHL Players Association, but it ignores all positive tests. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as the interviews were private.

The person also said the NHL is reintroducing improved COVID-19 protocols, including restricting players to their hotels when they are on the road and bringing back daily testing until at least January 7.

Interim coach Derek King of the Chicago Blackhawks, who were scheduled to play against the Flames this week, said the team had reinforced with players the importance of social distancing, hygiene and avoiding crowds. .

“You just have to fall apart because we don’t want to be one of those teams that has to rearrange their schedules because we have COVID,” King said.

The NBA also has several stars in COVID-19 protocols right now, including Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. As of Wednesday afternoon, 33 players around 6.5% of the league were in protocols, with 17 playing for Chicago or Brooklyn.

The Bulls postponed their games Tuesday and Thursday because they didn’t have enough players available, while Brooklyn played with a team of at least eight NBA players on Tuesday.

That same night, when Golden State Warriors goalie Stephen Curry set a three-point career record at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was not in the audience. He and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum underwent daily testing after attending an event hosted by Toronto President Masai Ujiri, who tested positive shortly thereafter.

“Like the rest of the country, and as our infectious disease specialists predicted, we have seen an increase in cases in the league,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said on Wednesday, adding that the league would continue. to be guided by science and data. and cooperate with the Players’ Association.

According to the NBA, 97% of players are vaccinated and just over 60% have received boosters.

University of Michigan health director Preeti Malani, infectious disease expert and member of two Big Ten COVID-19 advisory committees, said boosters will be “essential” to avoid schedule disruptions.

“The greatest thing we can do, whether in sports, at school or in the workplace, is to be highly vaccinated. It means to be boosted on top of the primary streak,” said Malani. .

The NFL may be lucky that most of its games are played away, so there is less risk to the fans.

But the league is experiencing its worst outbreak in terms of players on the reserve / COVID roster: Eighty-eight tested positive Monday and Tuesday, and several more were added on Wednesday, including eight on the Washington football team. . The LA Rams have 16 on the list.

That’s a small percentage for a league with around 2,200 players between active rosters, injured reserves and practice teams. But omicron could increase that quickly.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge said his players now wore masks indoors and were more spaced out in meetings.

“Anyone who has been involved in any type of close contact or testing at this point has either been removed or separated from the team, and they are participating in virtual meetings,” the judge said.

The NFL Players Association has sounded the alarm for months about the league’s move from daily to weekly testing, hampering detection of outbreaks.

Chin-Hong of UCSF said they were right to be concerned and that the NFL should rethink the policy.

“(Test) once a week is so 2020,” he said. “We have the technology to do this multiple times a day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the college level, there have been other cancellations besides those involving Tulane and Washington: Cleveland State men’s basketball; Iowa women’s basketball; and a postponed Cal Bears football game.

The American Athletic Conference, the Pac-12, the Southeastern Conference and the Big East have all told AP their policies have not changed since the start of the school year: teams unable to play conference games will lose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/us-sports-leagues-cope-with-covid-19-outbreaks-amid-variants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos