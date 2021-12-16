Windstorm lashing the United States looks terrifying





Dust from high winds obscures the sun in Hodgeman County in Jetmore, Kansas Photo: Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle (AP)

Less than a week after an anomalous tornado outbreak, meteorologists are again speechless in awe and horror at the scenes unfolding on their radar screens and across the Midwest and Plains.

A powerful windstorm triggered by the shock of record heat and a vigorous storm system falling from the West Mountain unleashed chaos over a huge part of the United States. Raging winds reached 107 mph (172 km / h) in Colorado, fires lit up the Texas Panhandle, and monstrous dust plumes turned night into day from Nebraska to Kansas.

As if that weren’t enough, a line of thunderstorms are now roaring through the area with shocking speed and ferocity and could be set to unleash a handful of tornadoes in places typically covered in snow this time of year. . Dealing with one of these dangers on its own would be shocking for this time of year, but seeing the weather map painted in outline with some of the more extreme warnings the National Weather Service issues is a nightmare.

The Dust Bowl is back on the plains

The plains have experienced a drought of snow so far this year, and the recent extreme heat wave has virtually wiped out all of the tiny pockets of snow remaining. Long-term drought in parts of the states where the winds are blowing now means there just isn’t much moisture to hold the soil in place. Plumes of dust are clearly visible from satellites more than 35,405 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

But the real fuel of the nightmare is what is happening on the ground. Many Twitter users have documented skies saturated with dust. The scenes may look like Hollywood special effects, but this is real life.

The conditions that gave birth to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s have become twice as likely thanks to carbon pollution from the burning of fossil fuels. Just something to think about …

Forest fires in December for Texas and Oklahoma

In addition to satellites showing dust, smoke is also visible in the Texas and Oklahoma enclaves. Forest fires quickly spread across the region, covering thousands of hectares and forcing evacuations.

A satellite view of wildfires igniting the enclaves of Texas and Oklahoma. The reds are the hot spots of the fire and the smoke moving eastward is clearly visible.Photo: NOAA / CIRA

The biggest fire is the Parker Creek fire, located west of Amarillo. The blaze reached 3,500 acres and was only 10% contained as of Wednesday afternoon local time.

Monster fires are also spreading in Kansas. Again, we are in December.

The dangerous line of storms sweeping east

I have been a professional met for parts of 6 decades, 47 years. I can say unequivocally that I have never seen what is happening now and will continue until Wednesday night at this time of year and maybe even the peak of the svr season over this vast area, former Accuweather meteorologist Ken Clark tweeted.

Svr is short for meteorological geek for severe, and the season for a weather like what we are seeing is decidedly not December. (Usually late spring.) A line of storms has formed and probably appears to be a derecho. Its thrust across the plains with straight line winds of up to 90 mph (145 km / h). These are different from tornadoes in that they do not spin, but rather blow straight. But that doesn’t make them any less dangerous.

The storm system also travels exceptionally fast at a speed of 90 mph, which has led disaster managers to activate warning sirens even with storms tens of miles away. (Usually these warnings only occur when a storm system is anything but just over a location.) Storms can also trigger tornadoes, adding another hazard to people in their path.

You don’t have to be an expert in radar or satellite imagery to see how intense this stormy system is. After sweeping through Nebraska, it will pass through Iowa and Missouri where the NWS warns of high / destructive winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

The form and energy of a system like this over this part of the United States at this time of year is exceptionally scarce. If you live anywhere in its path, absolutely heed any warnings from the NWS, disaster managers and trusted meteorologists. We’ve seen enough weather-related tragedies this week already to last a lifetime.

