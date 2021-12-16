Experts warn of post-Brexit changes to UK chemical regulations | environment





The government plans to ease regulatory requirements on key chemicals that experts are concerned about, which could be the first step towards a weaker post-Brexit safety regime for potentially toxic substances.

The proposal, posted without fanfare on a government website last week, set out some of the new regulations for national chemical regulators after the new Brexit. This proposal will change the way we deal with substances of great concern, including potentially toxins, carcinogens, and long-lasting chemicals in the environment.

Under EU law, these chemicals are officially identified and publicly listed on a candidate list, while authorities analyze and transfer them to an approved list to determine whether to ban or allow their use in certain circumstances. Companies should notify regulatory agencies and their supply chains when handling products containing these Candidate List chemicals and encourage the use of alternatives.

Under the government proposal, companies are not obligated to submit information on substances of high concern, but may do so voluntarily. Only chemicals that have the potential to be transferred to the approved list are listed on the candidate list. This means fewer declarable chemicals are analyzed.

Zoe Avison, a policy analyst at the Green Alliance think tank, said: The UK was able to take reasonable steps to reduce industrial costs and protect public health. But the government has put itself in a corner. After a new delay in which companies submit safety data for the UK market, this is a very worrisome signal for the future of chemical regulation in the UK.

Experts told The Guardian they are concerned that the government’s move could undermine protection against harmful substances and potentially toxic chemicals could escape through the net.

Michael Warhurst, managing director of the Chem Trust, a charity that campaigns against hazardous chemicals, said: This will open the door to UK consumers and the environment, which are more exposed to hazardous chemicals than the EU, and a Tier 2 system for post-Brexit chemical regulation.

Jamie Page of the Cancer Prevention and Education Society added: We are concerned that the protection previously enjoyed by British citizens is now being eroded. The further the UK moves away from the EU, the more [registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals] The more systems and databases you have, the more likely people are to be exposed to potentially hazardous chemicals.

Government proposals do not go through public consultation and do not require a vote in Congress. Post-Brexit legal action allows ministers to make those changes without discussion.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: We are committed to maintaining an effective regulatory system for the management and control of chemicals that can protect human health and the environment and respond to emerging risks. Published a temporary approach to UK Reach’s list of candidates. This approach aims to have a single and consistent approach to the nomination of substances on the candidate list.

