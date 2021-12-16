France limits travel in UK due to surge in Omicron – POLITICO





French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday that it would introduce new restrictions on travelers coming from the UK, who are facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, caused in part by a new strain of Omicron.

In an interview with BFMTV, Attal told BFMTV that “drastic” border controls would be “limited to French nationals, residents and their families, and EU citizens.” “Tourism and professional travel will be restricted to people who do not have French or European citizenship or do not reside in France,” he added. Non-EU nationals or residents said that there must be a “required” in the statement released after the interview.

Travelers are required to register and quarantine for 7 days upon arrival and until they test negative after entering France. I already needed a test before going to France, but now I have to get tested in less than 24 hours from the previous 48 hours. The new restrictions come into effect from midnight between Friday and Saturday.

“Scientific studies show that booster shots are effective against microns, so what we need is to slow progression in our territory as much as possible and use that time to forcefully increase booster campaigns,” Attal said.

The UK recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 78,610 confirmed infections, but experts say the actual number is much higher. London is particularly affected as Omicron overtakes the now dominant Delta variant. Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday that Britons should “prioritize social interactions that are really important to them” ahead of Christmas.

France has recorded 240 cases since the official omicron mutation appeared. However, the actual number of Omicron cases may be higher as the variant is not always determined.

