UK public doesn’t want Brexit’s permanent fight in perpetuity with EU report | foreign policy





Reports on post-Brexit foreign policy show that the UK public does not share the government’s desire for a permanent conflict with the EU, and more people see the EU as a key future partner than the US.

According to a report by the European Commission on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank, the Johnson administration appears to need a relentless fight for a permanent Brexit, the report said.

At the same time, he said the British public has no particular hostility towards the European Union and that it values ​​British sovereignty and independence, but will support a foreign policy in cooperation with the European Union.

Polls on this report show that people are evenly divided about who is most responsible for the current serious relationship between the UK and the EU, with 39% believing the UK to be responsible and 38% thinking the UK is to blame.

It was, as expected, partisan, with 70% of Conservative voters blaming the EU and 66% of Labor voters blaming the UK. But it was most powerful among those with a lot of interest in politics. Most people cared less. Regardless of who they consider to be responsible, 39% of the general public (the majority with an opinion) see the EU as a key future UK partner, compared to 22% in the US.

Who is the UK’s more important partner?

The survey also found that the lack of enthusiasm for the United States extended to the conflict with China. 54% believe there is already a Cold War between the two countries, and 45% prefer Britain to remain neutral in the event of a war.

Britain’s view of the US and China

More broadly, the British government’s vision of a global Britain aimed to restore Britain’s greatness as a maritime trading nation, but evidence has shown that it is nothing more than a delusion rooted in a misremembered imperialist past.

Authors Nick Witney and Jeremy Shapiro say that the British military no longer provides a relative advantage to Britain, despite its long tradition. Opinion polls have shown that the public is at best indifferent to Britain’s recovery as a world military power.

The ECFR survey found that only 6% of respondents preferred a British foreign policy that prioritizes British military power, while 40% said they wanted their foreign policy to focus primarily on strengthening the domestic economy.

Foreign policy priorities

The government’s pride in seeing the British navy advance into the Pacific doesn’t seem to inspire the public, the authors said.

Rather than view the past and the world as a distant Indo-Pacific region, they argued, Britain should rely on its privileged positions in international institutions, world-class diplomatic bodies, and prudent efforts to nurture still significant soft power. .

They said the UK could gain prosperity and respect by working with a variety of partners to effectively triangulate the positions of the EU and the US.

Instead, however, Global Britain has played little role in the EU, and it appears that even after an official Brexit, the Boris Johnson government will need to struggle with the EU to justify its political presence. The past year has been marked by an ongoing battle between the UK and the EU over several issues, including fishing licenses and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But the ideology of permanent Brexit argued that the laws of distance and strategy could not be deferred. Faced with increasing geopolitical competition, authoritarian development and geoeconomic coercion, the EU remains an essential UK partner.

The report said it was a delusion to believe in the vast untapped commercial opportunities on the other side of the world that could compensate for the loss of the EU single market, and it was risky for the UK to ignore what it could gain from global influence through cooperation. with the EU.

The report said a close strategic partnership with the EU would not only enable the UK to safeguard its sovereignty and exert influence in world affairs, but it would also enable the Johnson administration to receive political support from the UK despite the daily drumming that strikes the EU.

Britain still has special assets and can develop effective foreign policy, the authors said. Doing so requires focusing on Britain’s strengths, avoiding military ventures in distant countries, and finding balanced and effective partnerships with the EU and the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/16/uk-public-dont-want-perennial-fights-of-a-permanent-brexit-with-eu-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos