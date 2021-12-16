US Navy successfully tests high-energy laser weapon system





The US Navy on Wednesday released spectacular photos of a demonstration of a high-energy laser weapon system that “successfully engaged” a floating target during a test in the Gulf of Aden.

The laser was tested from the USS Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, which previously used the laser in May 2020 to destroy a drone, which was considered the first such test of such weapon, USNI News reported.

The USS Portland fires a laser weapon system at a floating target in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (US Navy)

The Navy took to Twitter to post futuristic infrared images that showed laser training on its target. Another image showed sailors in a control room presumably wearing goggles.

The US Navy posted images on Twitter showing a laser test in the Gulf of Aden.

The Navy opened a $ 23 million lab in Ventura County, Calif., On Tuesday that will serve as a testing facility for new laser weapons, The San Diego Times reported.

The document described the Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory as a 1,500 square foot facility “designed so that weapons can be installed on its roof as well as inside the building for testing and evaluation. “.

The USS Portland conducted a laser test on December 14.

Vance Brahosky, deputy technical director of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme division, told the newspaper that the “speed of war” had increased dramatically in recent years.

In this US Navy infrared photo, the USS Portland fires a laser weapon system at a target floating in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, December 14. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates / US Marine Corps via AP)

“One of the best ways for our fleet to fight and win is to use light speed laser technology types of weapons,” he said.

The system tested on Tuesday could be used to counter bomb-laden drones deployed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have deployed drone boats in the Gulf of Aden, which can be remotely piloted and sent to a target before detonating. These boats are believed to have been built with help from Iran.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

