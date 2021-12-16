US releases thousands of pages of secret JFK assassination documents





US officials on Wednesday released thousands of pages of secret documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, a case that still fuels conspiracy theories despite the official conclusion that he was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald.

CIA and FBI records show U.S. investigators expanded their network to find out whether Oswald conspired with others in the November 22, 1963 murder that shocked the world.

Documents show they tracked down a myriad of leads, from Soviet intelligence services to African communist groups and the Italian Mafia.

The newspapers also show the considerable efforts of the United States to spy on and influence the Communist government of Fidel Castro in Cuba, where Oswald had contacts and which Kennedy had sought to overthrow.

The 1,491 files, many of which are lengthy reports, were posted on the National Archives’ JFK Assassination Records page, which already contains tens of thousands of lists related to Kennedy’s death and the investigation that followed.

The Kennedy assassination has long given rise to many conspiracy theories that do not accept the official verdict that Oswald worked alone when he shot Kennedy as the young president rolled through the streets of Dallas, Texas, in a convertible limousine.

Some believe that Oswald, a Communist sympathizer, was pushed by Cuba or the Soviet Union.

Others believe that anti-Cuban activists, perhaps with the support of the US Secret Service or the FBI, killed Kennedy.

And still others believe his political rivals could have been behind the assassination.

“Sinister conspiracies”

Four years ago then-President Donald Trump was legally required by a 1992 law to disclose information withheld by US intelligence services on the matter.

The law requires that all government records of the assassination be disclosed “to allow the public to be fully informed.”

Trump declassified more than 53,000 documents in seven installments, bringing the share of all assassination records publicly available to 88%, according to the National Archives.

But Trump left thousands of other secrets for national security reasons.

This year, President Joe Biden pledged to obey the law, but he too came under fire in October when the White House postponed further releases.

Biden said at the time that the delay was necessary “to protect against identifiable damage to military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or the conduct of foreign relations.”

The White House is now under pressure to complete the document review before the end of 2022.

Philip Shenon, an expert on the Kennedy assassination case, wrote in a Politico article Wednesday that there are likely documents that will never be released for security reasons.

“As long as the government continues to keep certain documents hidden, it will only further promote the idea that the sinister plots over Kennedy’s death have a factual basis,” he said.

“Today, QAnon, which the FBI has viewed as a national terrorist threat, has embraced JFK’s conspiracy theories,” Shenon added, referring to the US conspiracy movement that has crept into the mainstream in recent years. dominant.

Shenon estimated that 15,000 documents related to the assassinations remain classified, most of them from the CIA and FBI.

Jackie Kennedy’s interview has disappeared

Jefferson Morley, who maintains a website on the assassination, JFKFacts.org, and who has spent years in court asking for documents to be declassified, said the latest version still contained important documents.

Above all, he said, the interviews that historian William Manchester has made with Kennedy’s wife, Jackie Kennedy and her brother Robert Kennedy (RFK) remain limited.

“Neither Jackie nor RFK believed the official theory that Kennedy was killed by one man for no reason,” Morley wrote on Twitter.

“They said privately that JFK was killed by his domestic enemies. That’s what’s on these tapes and why they’re so sensitive.”

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211216-us-releases-thousands-of-pages-of-secret-documents-on-jfk-assassination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos